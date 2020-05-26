'I'm devastated' - Munster prop Brian Scott retires due to injury as province release three more players

Prop Brian Scott has become the second Munster player in a week to retire due to injury.

The 27-year-old has been unable to recover from a foot injury he picked up while playing club rugby for Cork Constitution in December 2018 and he follows Tyler Bleyendaal by calling it a day.

Scott played 26 times for the province, but has not lined out for the senior team since November 2018.



He will go into coaching in the Energia All Ireland League with an as yet unnamed club.



“I’m devastated to be finishing my career prematurely. The last 15 months have been incredibly testing and unfortunately I did not come out on the right side of it," he told Munster's website.



“I have great confidence in knowing the medical team and I have tried and given everything to this and done everything possible to regain full fitness. I have huge gratitude for the physios and the doctors for everything they did for me.

"I look back at my journey through rugby with great happiness. From my club games, school games in PBC and coming up through the Munster system. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for Munster and I’m incredibly proud to say I got to do so.



"I grew up attending Munster matches with my grandad and the club and its fans will always have a special place in my heart. I am first and foremost a Munster man.

“Throughout my career I have been supported and helped by many people. I would like to thank my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my team-mates and the coaches who have guided me from the beginning. They have all helped me personally develop and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“My time with Munster has meant everything to me and I look forward to continuing to support Munster Rugby. I wish all my team-mates the greatest success in the coming years.”

Munster also confirmed that Seán O’Connor, Darren O’Shea and Ciaran Parker will leave the province at the end of the season.

Online Editors