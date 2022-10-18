‘I’ll definitely keep my promise’ – Rassie Erasmus vows to bring World Cup medal to Anthony Foley’s grave on Ireland return

Anthony Foley with Rassie Erasmus during their time together at Munster. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Rassie Erasmus says he’ll keep his promise to bring his World Cup medal to Anthony Foley’s grave when he returns to Ireland next month.

The South African will be in charge of his country’s ‘A’ side when they take on Munster at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10.

He was director of rugby at the Irish province for 18 months in 2016 and 2017 and worked closely with head coach Foley until he died suddenly in Paris on October 16, 2016.

Erasmus, who led the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup after returning home to take charge of his country, says his time in Ireland and Foley’s untimely death were defining moments in his life and career.

Read More

On the night his side won the Webb Ellis Cup, Erasmus vowed to bring his medal to Killaloe and says he’ll fulfil that promise in a few weeks’ time.

“What Munster did to me on a coaching level, not just the people but the players and the assistant coaches and when Axel passed away, the way I hopefully grew as a person and understood people better…I wasn’t great at it, I’m maybe average at it now.

“I’ll certainly make a plan, I’ll meet up with Anthony’s sister. Hopefully, Jerry (Flannery) will be there if he’s not with Harlequins and he and Felix (Jones) will definitely try,”

“I’ll keep my promise. Axel played a big part in those short, few months.

“It was tough times for us when we started out, but we ended as close friends and I love the Munster people and the Irish people.”

Erasmus said he’ll be bringing a strong squad to Cork for the sell-out game.

The decision to play against Munster – I wouldn’t say I’d a lot of influence there, but I do know that Munster has a history of really putting it up to international sides,” he said.

“The All Blacks lost to them, they beat the New Zealand Maori.

“I know how passionate and respectful the Munster crowd are, so for our South African ‘A’ side going there and there will be some of the guys actually in the Test match group of 34 that will be there. There will be some big names playing in that game against Munster.

“That’s exciting, it’s going to be a sell out crowd.”