‘If I was to walk on La Rochelle after five months as head coach, I’d be some Judas’ – Ronan O’Gara reveals Munster contact

Ronan O’Gara has revealed that he was contacted by Munster Rugby as they begin their quest for a new head coach but insists that now is not the time for a return and he wants to honour his contract with La Rochelle.

O’Gara is signed on until 2023 with the French club and he has previously stated that he is in no rush to return home from a country where his family have settled well – and nominated Saracens’ boss Mark McCall as a surprise contender for the Munster role.

“I’d like to think I’m a man of my word and if I was to walk on La Rochelle after five months as head coach, I’d be some Judas,” he said in his Irish Examiner column.

“I am in a very happy place personally and professionally here in La Rochelle. I love Munster rugby, I always will, but now is not the time. It is always nice to be considered a potential candidate, and I’ve had an initial courtesy call, but it goes no further.

“I’ve done a few contracts as coach since 2013 and in most of them the question is asked: do you have an out in the contract to coach Munster or Ireland in the future? I don’t. It is not something I have ever specified, and that’s important.”

O’Gara suggested that Mike Prendergast might be an addition but also threw in the name of former Ulster coach McCall.

“Mike Prendergast and Graham Rowntree could work well. Some speculation is already pointing towards New Zealand, which is interesting. Scott Robertson would want to coach the All Black next, so that is very doubtful.

“Jason Holland is with the Hurricanes now, and there are only five franchises in New Zealand, so it is a prized gig.

“But I would imagine Munster’s wellbeing would always interest him and he is a bloody brilliant coach with a bundle of knowledge from both hemispheres at this stage.

“It’s not like there’s a shortage of good options closer to home,” O’Gara added.

“I haven’t seen Mark McCall’s name mentioned so far though I am not sure why. He would be an outstanding candidate, has done it at the highest level and could be someone ripe for a new challenge.”