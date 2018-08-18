Former Munster second row Gerbrandt Grobler has claimed that he was offered a three-year contract to stay with the province before controversy erupted over his previous two-year ban for a doping offence.

'If I can sum it up, it was a slow news week' - Gerbrant Grobler opens up on controversial time in Ireland

Grobler was signed from Racing 92 in the summer of 2017, but after injury delayed his Munster debut, his past came under the spotlight when he finally regained fitness last February.

The South African lock eventually broke into the team and finished the season strongly, before it was announced that the 26-year-old would join Gloucester at the end of the campaign.

Grobler has spoken about his controversial time in Ireland - where he received strong criticism as a former doper - in an interview with The Guardian, revealing that he was close to agreeing an extension before the 'media fiasco'.

"There was actually a three-year contract on the table," he claims.

"There was a bit of debate whether or not I was going to stay and then, when the news hit, it was like: 'He is going to leave; he should leave.' I was contracted with the IRFU and there were a few conversations about signing a three-year deal. But obviously that was shot down very quickly after the media fiasco. I really enjoyed my time there. It was just unfortunately a small place and a lot of people talk. If I can sum it up, it was a slow news week."

"Nobody likes their past being thrown in their face the whole time and you can only take it for so long," he added.

Grobler also revealed that he found the scrutiny hard to take before finding a 'silver lining' when Gloucester signed him up.

"I would almost say I was a bit depressed but the sun does shine again," he says.

"You can use all these things to say there was a silver lining. You move on and I have nothing bad to say."

