'I'd rather the coaches went than stay and play that level of turgid nonsense' - Keith Wood on Munster

Munster head coach Johann van Graan is set to join Bath at the end of the season. Image credit: Sportsfile.

MUNSTER legend Keith Wood has called on Munster to “change the thinking or change the coach” in the wake of Saturday’s defeat to Connacht.

The former Ireland captain launched a stinging critique of Johann van Graan’s tactics and squad use and said the province should be prepared to cut ties with the South Africa before his proposed move to Bath at the end of this season.

Wood said he feared that some of Munster’s promising young players are being “ruined” by the current tactics.

Saturday’s loss was just Munster’s second loss of the campaign, yet the manner of the display has led to fierce criticism of the coaching ticket.

Whether by coincidence or not, performances have dipped since Van Graan performed a U-turn by triggering the break clause in the contract he signed to stay on until 2024 last summer. Munster were poor in victory over Castres before Christmas and had an error-strewn display in Galway last weekend.

Wood believes the province could be better served by handing Australian Stephen Larkham the reins until the end of the season, even though the World Cup winner is also leaving next summer to return to the Brumbies.

Van Graan’s defence coach JP Ferreira is expected to join him at Bath, while there have been reports that Springboks RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins could also make the move to the English club next season.

Wood, who was part of the first Munster team to reach the Heineken Cup final in 2000, said Saturday’s performance was indicative of the issues under Van Graan’s tenure.

"There's no point in talking about Munster's attack, that doesn't exist at the present moment in time,” he told Off the Ball.

"I think we're beginning to ruin some of the players, I'm finding it incredibly hard to watch.

"If there's a bit of a disruption, then I'd rather the coaches went than stay and play that level of turgid nonsense.

"So, when I look at a fella like (Craig) Casey who I think has been over-hyped and I would definitely over-hype him because he's incredibly exciting and his ability to get to the ball and flash the ball is a mark of what you want to have.

"The game changes and moves in cycles and it's moved, again, to a really fast-paced game and Munster are slowing it down more while everyone else is speeding it up.

"Casey is now slowing down to get there and I don't ever want to see that in his game.

"He's a small No 9, a No 9 who picks the ball the second it touches the ground and hits his No 10 or a forward running on to it.

"But, this constant slowing down.... it was so unbelievably lacklustre, the lack of ambition before half-time, trying to pick and drive to get over when Connacht were one-man down.

"There was time and space on both sides and nothing happened, there was no thought process gone into it.

"The things that still frustrates me is that Munster try to play a style that if you've a huge pack of forwards you can play, Munster don't have a huge pack of forwards.

"Slowing down the game is of no value.

"You'd rather see guys play with a bit of joy and not plod around the field, I looked at (Gavin) Coombes, who I'm a huge fan of, and he looked one-paced.

"I know it was a bad day, but that's an indictment of Van Graan, that he's not able to get his players to play at pace.

"If that is what he expects the team to play at, nobody is happy with that."

Asked how he would approach the next few weeks, Wood said Larkham could play a key role.

"I'd say someone like Larkham who is in there and who is leaving at the end of the year, I'd say 'Stephen, there's an expectation that you can make players play if you're given the temporary head coach role to the end of the season, can you make that happen? See if you can change Munster into something that can excite a crowd',” he said.

"I like Van Graan, I get on fine with him, but his comment afterwards that this was a derby and it was going to be very tough, that's a lovely comment if you've shown some effort, but there was no effort shown really, no thinking put into that game.

"I look at the team, I look at a lot of the young guys who have got a chance... I'm a bit disappointed with the selection as well, I don't think we should be chopping and changing as much as we do.

"The idea of having to give players match-time, no. Getting the team to play properly is the most important thing at the moment and I don't know that Munster are doing that.

"Look, I think it's very hard. There's an awful lot of really good players there, I don't think they're world beaters, but whatever new coach comes into Munster needs to be a coach that looks at the players they have at their disposal and has to improve them, to play a style that suits them.

"At the present moment in time I don't know if either of those things are true."

Wood says Munster should first speak to Van Graan about changing tack during the final months of his tenure.

"He's gone, he's going. What I'm looking at is a team that's going to play against Connacht and Connacht are a very good side.... they're playing trying to win, not afraid of losing.

"When I look at Munster at the moment, it's almost about grinding out the win.

"The discipline was poor, the energy... I don't know what's going in the coaching set-up or the training, but if that is the extent of the first, big game of the Christmas and the extent of the energy then something isn't right.

"Whether it's because the players think the coach is gone or the coach isn't getting his message across, there isn't going to be wholesale changes in the players.

"The rumour mill is that a lot of the South African guys that have come over with him will go and I don't know if that's true either, I hope it isn't.

"But, you're looking at the game and saying 'go, play at pace'.

"The manner of which Munster played at the weekend is the manner of the way they played against Leinster in the last few years and Saracens before that, it's to have a limited style to stay in the game.

"It hasn't been good enough further down the line, it's now not good enough for a team that isn't at the top of the tree.

"That's what I'm saying, you say to Van Graan 'are you willing to stop slowing it down?'

"Change the thinking or change the coach. I don't know if they will. It's not something that usually happens, we're looking at a lot of young Munster players coming into the system, they need to be able to play and need to be able to grow in the game.”