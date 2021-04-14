Ian Costello returns from Wasps to take charge of Munster academy

Wasps defence coach Ian Costello is returning to Munster to take charge of their academy from next season.

The Kerry native has held various coaching roles in Munster at schools, university, club, and provincial levels and has spent the past five seasons working in England.

He was head coach at Nottingham before Dai Young brought him to Wasps as defence coach.

Costello, who initially began working with the Munster academy in 2006, was brought in as a part-time skills coach by Munster head coach Tony McGahan before taking on a full-time skills post under his successor Rob Penney and then Anthony Foley made him assistant coach in 2014.

The Dingle native, who coached the Munster U-20s and the Munster A team to a British and Irish Cup title in 2012, will take up his new role in July.

“My family and I have had an incredible experience in the UK over the last five years at Nottingham and Wasps, but we are very excited for an opportunity to return home and once again work with Munster and the IRFU,” said Costello.

“I would particularly like to thank Wasps for the support and understanding they have shown me and my family. I am deeply passionate about Munster and Irish rugby and look forward to the challenge and responsibility of being part of developing the elite player pathway in Munster.”

Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said that Costello comes into the role at a time where there are huge opportunities for the development of the elite player pathway in Munster.

“Ian is returning to Munster having accumulated knowledge and experience in other rugby environments and is a quality appointment for the Munster Academy,” said Smyth.

Fifteen players commenced the 2020/21 season with two additional players, Cian Hurley and Conor Phillips, joining the Munster academy in January.

Nine players from the current group will advance to senior contracts ahead of the 2021/22 season – Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Jake Flannery, James French, Seán French, Ben Healy, John Hodnett and Josh Wycherley.

Eoghan Clarke has completed his time with the academy and has recently moved to Jersey Reds in the English championship.

Seven academy players made their PRO14 debuts this season – Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly, Seán French, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen and Josh Wycherley. Prop Wycherley also made his Champions Cup debut this season.

Online Editors