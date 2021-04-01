'I would prefer homegrown talent' - Donncha O'Callaghan questions Munster's recruitment of a third South African second-row

Former Munster and Ireland second-row Donncha O'Callaghan has questioned Munster's decision to sign another South African second-row for next season.

Johann van Graan has recruited 25-year-old lock Jason Jenkins to fill the gap left by retiring pair Billy Holland and CJ Stander next season, but the legendary Corkman believes there is enough homegrown talent within the squad to fill the gap.

The 25-year-old 6ft, 7ins, 127kg Springbok has one cap for his country and has been playing in Japan with Toyota Verblitz.

Munster say he has been signed primarily in the back-row and has penned a one-year deal after plans to recruit 2019 World Player of the Year Pieter Steph du Toit were blocked by the IRFU.

"When you have lost people like Billy Holland and CJ Stander and there is a gap in the squad, for me, as a Munster man, I would always prefer to plough these blocks with homegrown talent, the likes of Thomas Aherne, Paddy Kelly, Cian Hurley, they are quality players that are coming in," he told 2fm's Game On last night.

"You can understand why you would want quality players around the place. I know he was highly sought after from the Blue Bulls. He has been playing in Japan, which has improved. Normally players in Japan were cashing in, but that league is an awful lot better.

"I would honestly prefer if we had one of our own guys plugging the gap, but that's on the coaching ticket.

"If they feel like they need extra players from outside, I can understand it with CJ and Billy going, there is merit in it from that side, but players signing for one-year deals?

"I would rather one of our younger fellas given the chance to fill that space. It's tough to take as a supporter."

Jenkins will be one of six South Africans in the Munster squad next season along with fellow Springboks RG Snyman and Damian de Allende and three Irish-qualified players prop Keynan Knox, second-row Jean Kleyn and back-row Chris Cloete.

Online Editors