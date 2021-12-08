'I trained with a guy who was born in 2004' - Peter O'Mahony backing Munster's young guns to make step up

Peter O'Mahony has urged the Munster young guns who are making the biggest step up of their careers this week to embrace the opportunity.

With the bulk of the senior squad in isolation in Ireland and South Africa after their ill-fated tour to the Rainbow Nation, the experienced captain has been marshalling a motley crew of senior pros and young guns for the province's trip to Coventry to face Wasps on Sunday.

Scarlets conceded defeat and handed Bristol Bears a walkover in similar circumstances, but Munster never countenanced the idea of forfeiting the game.

"No, I didn't to be honest with you," he said.

"We're hugely proud of our Academy and our National Talent Squad, we produce a lot of players who play for Munster who grow up in the province and I knew having come through that system that we could fall back there and I've seen in the last two weeks what the guys have come in and done.

"In the session that I've just got off from now, young guys were running Wasps plays for us and they were incredible, it was a credit to them, to be fair to them.

"So it never crossed my mind, to be honest with you, that we wouldn't be able to fulfil it."

O'Mahony has kept the message simple to a contingent of players as young as 17 who have joined in senior training at the squad's High Performance Centre in the University of Limerick this week.

"Look, it's daunting enough for them. You don't want to make it harder than it is, they're going to be putting themselves under enough pressure," he said.

"We're lucky, we've a big group of internationals who are left here who they can fall back on to, all I say is ask questions and enjoy yourselves.

"We're going to put our best foot forward come Sunday regardless, it's going to be brilliant. I just said let's enjoy it, let's put our best foot forward together, let's ask questions, let's go about this as best we can and learn together.

"Normally, we'd be fine-tuning. There'd be an edginess to it, you can get cross - but there's been none of that the last two weeks, you couldn't afford to be getting cross or guys not understanding, you have to understand where they're coming from and help them along as best as you can.

"Most of all, enjoy it. They're picked in the Academy and the NTS for a reason, they've shown they've got incredible talent and they want to bring that to the forefront.

"That's the main objective.

"I trained with a guy who was born in 2004 the other day, Earlsy (Keith Earls) could have been his father we reckoned!

"I wouldn't have come across him, there's guys just out of school, but to see some of the talent that's come on is incredible.

"It's really encouraging for the club.

"It is a great opportunity and a great test for the club.

"There's a huge flip-side, positive to it. It's not ideal for the guys who aren't here and the coaching staff and beyond, but the guys who are left - it's a great opportunity."

Ultimately, O'Mahony has endured tougher weeks as a captain and is able to keep the whole thing in perspective.

"No look, I'm sure it's been very challenging for guys who are stuck in hotel rooms for 10 days, two weeks and longer," he said.

"We've been through plenty in this club, certainly since I've been involved, and this certainly wouldn't be up on top of the list of what we've gone through.

"So look, no-one has got very sick by all accounts, thank God, which is the main thing, that everyone's healthy and we'll get the boys home.

"We've had a good two weeks. We've been here training, unrestricted. There's been great craic around the place.

"It has been certainly tough, as I said, but it certainly hasn't been the most challenging week of my career yet. "