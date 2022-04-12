‘I just feel I’m ready’ – Graham Rowntree relishing chance to step up as Munster head coach

Incoming Munster head coach Graham Rowntree is relieved to have his new position finally confirmed, as he admitted that the last few months had been consuming.

As soon as Johann van Graan triggered a release clause in his contract last year, in order to join Premiership strugglers Bath next season, Rowntree made his intentions clear to the Munster hierarchy.

Although the current forwards coach has never been a head coach before, Rowntree believes now is the right time to make the step up into the hot seat.

“I'm ready. I just feel I'm ready, and I know the club feels it's the right time,” he said.

“I learned a lot, you get to a point in your career where you're comfortable about making the step up with the experiences you've been through. That's why I threw my heat in the ring, and luckily I got it.

“It's excellent. It was a thorough process. All done now, we can crack on. Not that I was distracted by any means, but it was quite consuming. Now we crack on, and crack on with Saturday's game (against Exeter) in particular.”

Read More

Rowntree only found out in recent days that he had been chosen to lead Munster going forward, and he has already begun the search for a new attack and defence coach, as Stephen Larkam and JP Ferreira will follow Van Graan out the exit door this summer.

“I'm already speaking to people, obviously,” Rowntree said.

“Throughout the process, I've had to have had a plan to present. We'll continue that without getting distracted.”

Rowntree confirmed that there would not be any handing over of the roles until his two-year contract begins on July 1, meaning Van Graan will continue to call the shots until the end of the season.

“He's the boss until the 30th of June,” the former England international added.

“Nothing changes on that coaching side of things, nothing changes in that dynamic. He's the boss. I enjoy working for the man.

“It's (Munster) very much like the environment that I grew up with in Leicester. Very down to earth, humble group of people. Very passionate, a big supporter base who are mad about their rugby, enjoy the craic, say no more.”