'I felt like I had to leave Munster and take back control of my career' – Sammy Arnold

It wasn't so much a spur of the moment decision for Sammy Arnold, but rather a more gradual realisation that if he was going to reignite his career, then he had to do so away from Munster.

Having made the initial move from Ulster in 2016, Arnold spent the last four years in Limerick where although he enjoyed himself, he found game time hard to come by, particularly last season.

At 24, it was a mature decision to accept that six starts wasn't enough for an ambitious player, who wants to get back into the Ireland squad and add to the one cap he won in 2018.

So when Connacht came calling, it seemed like a no-brainer, and the move out west is already paying off as Arnold has hit the ground running.

“I probably took a leap of faith but so far, I am really enjoying it,” the versatile back said.

“It's a short career. There are a lot of guys in Ireland with a lot of potential, and they kinda sit around until they are 26, 27 or 28 and before you know it your career has passed you by and there is a new young fella on the block.

“You only get a few years when you are at your best. I have always said that I don't want to be 50/60 years old sitting in the pub drinking a pint and thinking 'I wish I had taken a bit of a risk there or I wish I'd backed myself a bit more.'

“I know that when I get the turn of games and playing my best, I am good enough to be playing European rugby. It's probably just about backing myself and see what happens.”

The manner of Arnold's exit was disappointing as Covid-19 hit and before he knew it, he found himself in Galway living in an all ex-Munster house along with Conor Fitzgerald and Alex Wootton.

It's been a whirlwind few months, but having settled in Connacht, he is ready to kick on ahead of tomorrow's Champions Cup meeting with Racing 92 in Paris.

“I felt as if it (career) just stalled a bit, I found that very frustrating and I felt that I almost had to take back control of my career,” Arnold maintained.

“I knew I was good enough to play at that European level and hopefully back into the international setup all going well, but I won't be getting ahead of myself.

“It was obviously a big move to make but I think it was the right one for me.”

Connacht head coach has been delighted with Arnold's impact at the Sportsground, as he added:

"He's been brilliant. I knew before he came here that he was a competitor but you can times that by about 10, mate. He's exactly what we wanted in the backline because he's fiercely competitive, he's fiercely driven and he demands the most out of himself and his team-mates.

"We haven't seen the best of Sammy Arnold yet, I feel like he gets a bit better with every game. He's feeling more confident in expressing himself here too so he's been a real asset to the programme."

