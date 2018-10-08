Keith Earls has questioned the decision to award Leinster a penalty try in their 30-22 win over Munster following a collision between the Ireland star and James Lowe.

Keith Earls has questioned the decision to award Leinster a penalty try in their 30-22 win over Munster following a collision between the Ireland star and James Lowe.

'I didn't think he would go down that easy' - Keith Earls weighs in on controversial Leinster-Munster decision

The Kiwi wing was waiting to receive a pass close to the line in the opening minutes of Saturday's clash at the Aviva Stadium when Earls made contact with Lowe from behind. Referee Ben Whitehouse referred to the TMO before deciding that Earl's off-the-ball tackle prevented a try, handing the Munster star a yellow card and also awarding a penalty try.

Many observers felt the decision was harsh, with Luke Fitzgerald saying on Eir Sport's coverage that the pass to Lowe may have been behind him and that the penalty try was too much.

Speaking to the media today ahead of their opening Champions Cup game away to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, Earls addressed the contentious incident.

"Obviously it was a split second decision," Earls said.

"I do come in contact with him [James Lowe] but he's a big enough lad, I didn't think he would go down that easy but look, if you go by the letter of the law, yeah, it probably is a yellow card but a penalty try? I don't think so. Whether I was going to hold him up or the ball was going away from, he was reaching but that's the decision the referee made."

Munster face one of Europe's in-form teams this weekend and despite not having the star names of some other European sides, Earls is not taking the challenge of Exeter for granted.

"Yeah, they have been flying it," he said.

"They're competing with the best, they're up there with Saracens. They're always in the mix in finals and semi-finals, they won it [Prem] two years ago. They're a physical side, they have a great kicking game. They've great individuals. The way they work together, their work rate is phenomenal. There is really no, bar one or two English lads, no massive egos or superstars there. They're all well balanced and great individuals."

Online Editors