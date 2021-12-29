‘I am happy with the way things are looking’ – Ben Healy moving towards new Munster contract

Munster out-half Ben Healy is expected to sign a new contract and extend his stay with his home province.

Earlier this year, Healy's future was the subject of much discussion, with Glasgow understood to have been interested in signing the Scottish-qualified out-half.

However, despite only signing a one-year deal back in March, Healy has confirmed that the latest round of negotiations have gone well.

“Yes, there is movement,” the Tipperary native said.

“Obviously I can't divulge too much, but yeah (it's) heading in the right direction, I am happy with the way things are looking.”

Healy is set to play a key role for Munster over the coming weeks, as Joey Carbery is sidelined with a fractured elbow.

Healy made his first European start in Munster's recent win over Castres, and the 22-year-old is now hoping to push on again.

“It was incredible,” he added.

“It is just another stepping stone in your career that you dreamed about since you were, however many years old when you started playing rugby.

“Even little things like when you finish the warm-up and you do the half lap when Pete (O'Mahony) is leading you round and you have the crowd standing shouting behind you it is special. The whole game was special.

“Obviously, the performance, there were a few things we picked out that we would have been looking for improvement on, but we got the result.

“It was my first start in a packed out Thomond Park on a European night, so it was very, very special.”