Huge boost for Munster as Zebo and Conway return for Toulon challenge
Munster have been handed a boost for this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon after injury doubts Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway were named in the starting team for the Thomond Park clash.
The back three is completed by Alex Wootton on the left wing, while Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell are again picked at centre.
Conor Murray and Ian Keatley are named at half back, while in the front row, John Ryan has to settled for a place on the bench behind Stephen Archer.
Peter O'Mahony captains the side, returning to the back row alongside CJ Stander after winning a Grand Slam with Ireland.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O'Mahony (C)
7. Jack O'Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Darren Sweetnam
Online Editors
