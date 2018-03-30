Munster have been handed a boost for this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon after injury doubts Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway were named in the starting team for the Thomond Park clash.

Huge boost for Munster as Zebo and Conway return for Toulon challenge

The back three is completed by Alex Wootton on the left wing, while Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell are again picked at centre.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley are named at half back, while in the front row, John Ryan has to settled for a place on the bench behind Stephen Archer. Peter O'Mahony captains the side, returning to the back row alongside CJ Stander after winning a Grand Slam with Ireland.

Munster: 15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway 13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell 11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne 2. Rhys Marshall 3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland 6. Peter O'Mahony (C) 7. Jack O'Donoghue

8. CJ Stander 16. Niall Scannell

17. James Cronin 18. John Ryan 19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Robin Copeland 21. James Hart 22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Darren Sweetnam

