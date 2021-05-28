'He'll be sorely missed' - Johann van Graan hails CJ Stander after final Thomond Park bow for Munster

Munster head coach Johann van Graan hugs CJ Stander after Stander played his last game at Thomond Park in the the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup win over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Munster's Rainbow Cup bid is still on track as a direct result of a successful Captain's Challenge, but Johann van Graan is clearly not a fan of the law trial.

Friday night's win over Cardiff Blues was secured after CJ Stander successfully Challenged referee Andrew Brace's decision to award a penalty to the visiting side in Munster's '22, pointing out that scrum-half Lloyd Williams had kicked the ball back into a ruck two phases earlier.

After reviewing the footage, Brace gave Munster a free-kick and they were able to finish the game.

It was the third Captain's Challenge in a dramatic end-game as Munster hung on to the narrow lead established by Keynan Knox's try and Joey Carbery's conversion.

Munster's CJ Stander in action during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup win over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile





Munster's CJ Stander in action during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup win over Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A relieved van Graan admitted he's not a fan of the rule, but was happy that Stander had the wherewithal to use it.

"Look, firstly on the Captain's Challenge - you don't want to end the game like that," he said.

"Unfortunately that's the laws currently in the game for this competition, so you've got to use it."

On his final game at Thomond Park, Stander led from the front.

"On CJ, another 80 minute performance. He led the team really well, was really good at the base of the scrum and he just kept coming," van Graan said.

"He carried really well, took one huge hit off the kick-off and then the next kick-off he's back at it again.

"He'll be sorely missed, as will a lot of big names who have played their final games at Thomond Park for Munster tonight."

Although they earned the bonus point win they needed to keep their hopes of making the final alive, Munster found the going tough against a Cardiff side whose slick attack caused them all sorts of problems.

Munster's CJ Stander is tackled by Olly Robinson of Cardiff Blues during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile





Munster's CJ Stander is tackled by Olly Robinson of Cardiff Blues during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"I'm very happy about the win and the five points," van Graan said.

"Relieved, it was two teams that wanted to play, I didn't think we started the game well, we made some errors and you've got to give Cardiff credit, we know their attack is very, very good. We knew it was coming, but they got such good ball we couldn't stop it.

"Then, from minutes 30 to 40 - scoring those three tries, we really did well.

"Then it became a knockout game, big moments on 24-all and then the last few minutes was literally both sides could have won it.

"I'm very happy we showed the resilience to come through it and get the win first, score four tries and get the bonus point."

Munster will now hope that Connacht derail leaders Benetton tomorrow (Saturday) and, if they do, a bonus point win over Zebre on Friday week would probably be enough to book them a final spot.

Man of the match Andrew Conway said the squad are determined to win a trophy to send Stander and his fellow departees Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell, James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Nick McCarthy off on a high.

"The group is really tight. You probably hear it a lot in professional sport, but this is the tightest group I’ve been part of in Munster," the Ireland winger said.

"We’ve got guys who put in huge shifts over a decade for Munster, we’re desperate to win silverware.

"We’re still in the mix, but we need to be better to get that cup at the end."

Although he bowed out in an empty stadium, Stander had a message for the Munster faithful.

"Thank you, from all of us leaving – not just me. From the squad for all the support, I can’t way to come back here and sit with you to support the boys," he said.

Munster: M Haley (J Crowley 65); A Conway, D de Allende, R Scannell, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey (N McCarthy 77); J Cronin (J Loughman 64), N Scannell (D Barron 70), S Archer (K Knox 64); J Kleyn (G Coombes 61), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (P O’Mahony 52), T O’Donnell (J O’Sullivan 46), CJ Stander (capt).

Cardiff Blues: H Amos (M Morgan 55); J Harries, W Halaholo, B Thomas, J Adams; J Evans, T Williams (L Williams 52); C Domachowski (R Carre 63), K Dacey (L Belcher 63), D Lewis (D Arhip 63), S Davies (R Thornton 77), C Hill, J Turnbull (capt), J Botham, J Ratti (O Robinson h-t).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).