Munster coaches Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham believe that new signing Jason Jenkins will add plenty of experience to their squad.

Earlier today, Munster confirmed the arrival of South African lock Jenkins on a one-year deal. Jenkins, who was capped once by the Springboks in 2018, will join ahead of the 2021/22 season and will become the third South African lock on Munster's books.

The 25-year-old can also play in the back-row and Van Graan believes he will offset the impending retirements of CJ Stander and Billy Holland.

Jenkins is currently playing in Japan with Toyota Verblitz. Before that he represented his home club the Bulls over four years, lining out with current Munster player RG Snyman.

"We’ve had to manage CJ’s recent news and look at what’s needed across our back row next season with Billy who provides cover there also retiring at the end of June,” Van Graan said.

"I’ve seen Jason’s progression through the South African ranks and while he was highly sought after, I am delighted he will be joining us this summer as I know he will make a great addition to the squad.

"Everyone is aware of the level of players we’re losing from the pack and Jason brings the required level of professionalism, physicality, and athleticism that we can draw on as he competes for his place next season."

Munster senior coach Larkham echoed Van Graan's sentiments regarding Jenkins, as the Australian says the 6ft 7in, 122kg South African forward will be a good addition to the pack.

"First and foremost, experience,” Larkham said of Jenkins.

“Springboks, Springboks A, Japan, playing for the Bulls in South Africa.

“He's a South African forward, he knows the tough stuff, he gives us coverage in all positions in the back-five. He can't play in the front-row but he can certainly play in every position in the back-five.

“He's going to give experience to all those players, whether they're young or old. He's going to give us good experience there."

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony remains a doubt for his side's Heineken Champions Cup clash against Toulouse on Saturday.

O'Mahony suffered a leg injury in last weekend's Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and he will be assessed throughout the week before a decision on his fitness is made.

Munster have said that O'Mahony sustained “a deep laceration to his thigh” which has left the Ireland back-row in a race to be fit for the Toulouse game at Thomond Park.

Larkham admitted that it was too early in the week to say if O'Mahony would recover in time, but the attack coach said the skipper will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

"Really unknown at this stage, we'll make a decision later in the week,” Larkham said.

“He's very important to our plans, club captain, team captain, and a world-class player. We want to give him as long as possible. We don't know today, we'll make a decision later in the week."

Meanwhile, homegrown versatile lock Fineen Wycherley has signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron has penned a one-year extension, while Academy quartet Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley have all been promoted to senior deals.

Josh Wycherley, Ahern, Crowley have been awarded two-year contracts, while Daly has agreed a one-year deal.

Larkham added that Munster were disappointed to be losing JJ Hanrahan (Clermont) and Darren Sweetnam (La Rochelle), who are both bound for France, having not been kept on by their home province.

“We're definitely under budget constraints like everyone else in world rugby at the moment, we've got to find some money and we've got a budget to work towards.

"Equally, those guys are really in their prime, Their age is perfect. JJ had a number of offers and he chose Clermont because he felt it was best for furthering his career. Neither of those guys are going to cash in or retire. They're going to further their careers."

Online Editors