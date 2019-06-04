Graham Rowntree to join Munster as their new forwards coach

Munster have announced the capture of former England international Graham Rowntree as their new forwards coach.

He replaces Jerry Flannery who left the province at the end of the season. Felix Jones also left the backroom team.

Rowntree will link up with Munster after the Rugby World Cup where he will be involved with Georgia, having signed a contract until June 2022.

Commenting on the appointment, Munster's acting CEO Philip Quinn said, “We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner. The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham’s calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes.

“We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket.

“We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province.”

Looking forward to joining the province, Rowntree said, “I’m delighted to be joining such a prestigious club. Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I’m really looking forward to working with Johann and his team.”

Having managed and coached elite players at Premiership and international level, Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Tours.

He held the roles of assistant coach and forwards coach with England Rugby over a seven-year period, and has previously worked as forwards coach with Premiership sides Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

