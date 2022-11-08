Graham Rowntree insists Munster ‘raring to go’ for sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash with South Africa XV

Munster coach Graham Rowntree believes Thursday's historic clash with a South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is coming at the perfect time for them as they prepare for the next block of URC games after a difficult start to the season.

A sell-out crowd of 41,400 will witness the first rugby match at the Cork GAA stadium and while Munster will be short their frontline Irish players, Rowntree said they will be able to field a side with a good mix of experience and youth when they name the team on Wednesday.

A return of two wins from their opening seven URC games leaves Munster with a lot of ground to make up in Rowntree's first season in charge, but this clash will hark back to the old days of clashes with visiting international sides.

“Oh yes, the biggest attendance in the province for a rugby game, which excites me, just that very statement. The lads are raring to go, we’ve had a good week’s training," said Rowntree.

“We’ve had a shortened week, a week off last week, much needed and we’ve just finished a snappy training session. The lads are ready for it and what a historic occasion to be involved in for these men."

Rowntree knows the challenge his men face with South Africa having named a side with 14 Springboks on board, but he believes this challenge can really benefit them as they get ready for a tough block of URC and Champions Cup games through to January.

“We’ve got some stuff we want to keep building on, particularly around our attack but we know what we’re going to get from the South Africans, and I don’t mean any disrespect in that statement,” said Rowntree.

“They’re physical, got a couple of familiar faces in that forward pack and they’ll be very physical. It’s always been the same since I’ve ever coached against any South African national team or province, you know what’s coming, deal with it as another challenge. So we’ve been dealing with a power game today, just coming off a live scrum and maul.”

Injuries and Irish duty have reduced his options for this clash but he's going to name the best side he can with whoever's available.

"As strong as possible is what this fixture requires," he added. "Obviously we’ve got a few younger men playing, we always thought we would at this time of year given the injury list but it has to be strong, paying this fixture and this nation the respect they deserve.”

He knows all about the significance of Munster taking on touring sides and they want to make the most out of this historic fixture.

“There’s been a few of them hasn’t there? Australia, Maoris, All Blacks of course. It’s a special moment for the club,” he said.

“I said to the lads on Monday morning, this club is known for special moments and special games like this and we should cherish every hour of this week going into a such a big game.”