Graham Rowntree extends Munster stay with new two-year deal

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until at least June 2024.

The former England prop moved to Thomond Park in October 2019 on completion of his Rugby World Cup coaching duties with Georgia Rugby.

With an impressive coaching CV and vast experience, he previously held coaching roles with the British and Irish Lions, England Rugby, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

“I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby," said Rowntree.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

“I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

“This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come.”