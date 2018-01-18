Gerbrandt Grobler won't be involved in Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres after being named in 'A' team
South African Gerbrandt Grobler won't be part of Johann van Graan's plans for Munster in this Sunday's Champions Cup clash with Castres.
Grobler, who was banned for two years for the use of an anabolic steroid in 2014 , has been at the centre of intense debate after making his debut for Munster in their A game against Nottingham last week.
IRFU CEO Phillip Browne yesterday confirmed that the Union was aware of Grobler's past and were involved in the process to sign him for Munster, and then added that their policy on recruiting drug cheats would be reviewed.
Following his appearance for the A team last week, there was an outside chance that Grobler could have been part of Van Graan's plans for the visit of Castres in Sunday's crunch tie.
But instead he will once again line out for Peter Malone's side when they face Ospreys in Irish Independent Park tomorrow night.
Munster A: Ronan O’Mahony; Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, Dave Johnston (C), Stephen Fitzgerald; Bill Johnston, James Hart; Jeremy Loughman, Mike Sherry, Brian Scott; Fineen Wycherley, Gerbrandt Grobler; Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Duncan Casey, Ciaran Parker, Sean McCarthy, Dave O’Callaghan, John Poland, Conor Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- IRFU drug policy falls short of zero tolerance
- 'It is unacceptable' - Ireland international hits out at signing of Gerbrandt Grobler
- 'If it's not a resigning matter then what does it say about their anti-doping policy?' - Paul Kimmage on IRFU response
- 'There was knowledge of his background' - IRFU to review policy on recruitment of known drug cheats after Gerbrandt Grobler controversy