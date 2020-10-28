Fresh blow for Munster as Kilcoyne ruled out until after Christmas following ankle operation

Dave Kilcoyne in action for Ireland against New Zealand in last October's World Cup quarter-final. Photo: Juan Gasparini/Sportsfile

Munster will be without prop Dave Kilcoyne for the opening two rounds of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign after he suffered a set-back in his rehabilitation from an ankle injury and was sent for an operation.

The Ireland forward suffered the initial injury in his side's defeat against Leinster, the first game back after lockdown, and now looks set to be out until after Christmas.

Kilcoyne's problem is exacerbated by a fresh injury to fellow loosehead Jeremy Loughman who will be out for six weeks with a shoulder injury.

That means he'll be touch and go for Munster's first European games on the weekend of December 11 and 18, with the province facing Harlequins and Clermont after today's draw.

Centre Dan Goggin also looks set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in his side's impressive win over Cardiff Blues on Monday night.

Munster face Dragons in Newport on Sunday.

Keith Earls is unlikely to feature after remaining with Ireland to finish his rehab, while Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) and Liam O’Connor (calf) are all still out.

