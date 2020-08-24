Fears grow that RG Snyman has suffered serious knee ligament damage

Munster's RG Snyman of Munster reacts after an injury during the Guinness Pro14 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fears are growing that RG Snyman has suffered very serious knee ligament damage, and is facing a lengthy period out of the game.

Snyman, who picked up the injury in Saturday's defeat to Leinster, will undergo a scan on his left knee today, but Independent.ie understands that Munster are bracing themselves for bad news.

While the results of the scan will become clear over the next few days, if Snyman has damaged his ACL, he could well be facing a full season out of the game.

Should the worst case scenario come to pass, it would be a disaster for Munster, who have spent big money on getting the recent World Cup winning lock to Limerick.

The 25-year old landed badly after stealing a lineout last weekend, which meant that his debut lasted just seven minutes.

A dejected Johann van Graan admitted afterwards that the injury looked pretty serious, and the Munster head coach is now set to be without another one of his key players for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Dave Kilcoyne will also undergo a scan on the ankle injury he picked up in the same game.

Jean Kleyn was taken to hospital with a neck problem before being discharged. The lock will have further tests to determine the extent of the damage.

James Cronin suffered a 'low-grade' groin strain last week and missed the defeat to Leinster. He will continue rehabbing.

Jack O’Donoghue suffered a concussion in training last week and will follow the graded return to play protocols.

In more positive news, Mike Haley (calf) will return to training this week ahead of Sunday's meeting with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

Online Editors