'Extremely frustrated' Sport Ireland explain why they are not appealing James Cronin's one-month ban

James Cronin will sleep a little easier after Sport Ireland confirmed they would not be appealing against the leniency of the one-month ban handed down to him.

The Munster and Ireland prop was facing the very real possibility of his case being brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but that has now been ruled out.

Cronin was slapped with a one-month suspension for what was deemed to be "unintentional anti-doping violation". The ban ended on Saturday, meaning he did not miss any rugby.

The 29-year-old was found to have two banned corticosteroids in his system following Munster’s Heineken European Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 in Thomond Park last November.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) subsequently launched an investigation, which was undertaken by independent judicial officer Antony Davies, who deemed a one-month ban sufficient enough punishment.

Sport Ireland were left "extremely frustrated" by the length of the ban and have spent the last month forensically analysing the case.

However, despite their frustrations, they have opted against appealing the suspension to CAS.

"There were a few reasons behind the decision; first and foremost, the case was very clear and very comprehensive," Dr Una May, Sport Ireland’s anti-doping director, told the Irish Independent.

"We then subsequently established that WADA had already been involved in the discussion around the sanction that was offered to the player.

"It would suggest that it might not be of huge value to us to argue to try and increase the sanction.

"The reality is, on the evidence that we could see before us, we were unlikely to get the sanction increased to much more than a total of three months.

"It would seem like an unnecessary and inappropriate and lengthy process to go through for the sake of one or two months extra.

"It would also take a very long time, in that CAS, for example, are not hearing cases at the moment, while the virus is here.

"It seemed inappropriate to take on a process like that, even though we were a little unhappy with one month. We feel the one month is quite lenient."

Dr May revealed that Sport Ireland did not have the power to "force" Cronin into a cross-examination, something which the independent judicial officer opted against doing, but that they were satisfied with the substantial evidence provided by the player’s legal team.

However, she did admit that the circumstances around the one-month ban left a sour taste.

"Realistically, if it had been six months, he still wouldn’t have missed any games," Dr May continued.

"It’s an extremely frustrating element in relation to the current situation, but it’s an element that we have had to deal with on more than one occasion in the past.

"If we find an athlete guilty of an anti-doping rule violation in the latter part of a year, the majority of sports are off-season at that time.

"The rules don’t take into consideration, and they specifically say that they don’t take into consideration, whether a person will or won’t be missing competition. So, it’s a frustrating part of the anti-doping rules, but it is the world in which we live in."

Dr May is adamant that although an appeal to CAS would have been a lengthy and costly process, that did not have an impact on Sport Ireland’s decision-making process.

"There is no question that it would have been a costly process, but if we thought it was the right thing to do, then we would have been prepared to have paid the costs. The integrity of sport is our number one aim."

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland are expected to launch their own investigation into how Cronin was issued medication meant for a different customer with the same name.

There is also a growing suggestion that Cronin may take legal action against the pharmacy.

"As of last week, under the Sport Ireland Act, we received confirmation from the minister (Shane Ross) that he approved of us establishing a memorandum of understanding with The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland," Dr May explained.

"If there is a situation where they choose to investigate further, then we can share the information we have with them – once we sign the memorandum, which we have the minister’s permission for."

Sport Ireland have sought a meeting with the IRFU and Munster Rugby to discuss Cronin’s case, as they look to ensure that there is not a repeat of the incident.

"It will also allow us to discuss whether there is a need for further education or what was missing in this case," Dr May added.