'Extremely frustrated' Sport Ireland explain why they are not appealing James Cronin's one-month ban

Munster prop James Cronin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Munster prop James Cronin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

James Cronin will sleep a little easier after Sport Ireland confirmed they would not be appealing against the leniency of the one-month ban handed down to him.

The Munster and Ireland prop was facing the very real possibility of his case being brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but that has now been ruled out.

Cronin was slapped with a one-month suspension for what was deemed to be "unintentional anti-doping violation". The ban ended on Saturday, meaning he did not miss any rugby.