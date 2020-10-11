Close

Exeter template cut from Munster cloth

Tom Hayes played a leading role in the club's rise and a chunk of his heart is still in Devon

&lsquo;The critical bit of business was taking the club from the County Ground to the purpose-built Sandy Park&rsquo; Expand

Seven years ago, Leicester Tigers travelled to Marseille to take on Toulon in the quarter-final of the Heineken Cup. It was the first year of Toulon's takeover after Leinster had dominated the scene since 2009. Toulon in Stade Mayol would be a handful at any stage of the competition, but for their first home quarter-final in Europe's premier competition they wanted to make an impression.

After a slow start they managed to shift the game in their favour. The Tigers could see the tide had turned. Then they lost Tom Croft just before the break, a player who a few months later would be heading on his second Lions tour. He was replaced by Thomas Waldrom. Thomas the Tank.

Originally from Lower Hutt, just outside Wellington, Waldrom had come to Leicester a few years earlier, and had done pretty well. His party piece was to score from close range, after which he would mime pulling the chain for the train to whistle. The Welford Road faithful would play along.