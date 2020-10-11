Exeter template cut from Munster cloth

Seven years ago, Leicester Tigers travelled to Marseille to take on Toulon in the quarter-final of the Heineken Cup. It was the first year of Toulon's takeover after Leinster had dominated the scene since 2009. Toulon in Stade Mayol would be a handful at any stage of the competition, but for their first home quarter-final in Europe's premier competition they wanted to make an impression.

After a slow start they managed to shift the game in their favour. The Tigers could see the tide had turned. Then they lost Tom Croft just before the break, a player who a few months later would be heading on his second Lions tour. He was replaced by Thomas Waldrom. Thomas the Tank.

Originally from Lower Hutt, just outside Wellington, Waldrom had come to Leicester a few years earlier, and had done pretty well. His party piece was to score from close range, after which he would mime pulling the chain for the train to whistle. The Welford Road faithful would play along.

This wasn't one of his best days though. He was barely on the field when he made a mistake that sent coach Richard Cockerill into overdrive. A man seated nearby was struck by the level of vitriol aimed at the player. Cockerill lives every moment of every game, and many of them are audible and colourful. Waldrom chugged along for another season at Leicester, and then made the long trek south to Devon.

Thomas Waldrom was easy to pick out of a rugby line-up. He was the fat guy. Strength and conditioning coaches considered him a challenge. The further he went in his career the more the words 'old school' were used to describe him. So how would he fare at a club who were very ambitious?

His first meeting with Exeter coach Rob Baxter was in a service station. Baxter was getting some sugar in, and offered Waldrom something to eat. Fearing a trap, the player sidestepped towards something marginally healthier. While his gut wasn't the modern text-book rugby dimensions, the number eight was always skilful and good on his feet. "Go on, have the chocolate muffin," Baxter said. Grand job.

Waldrom was top try scorer in the Premiership in his first two seasons with Exeter. He managed 40 tries in all over four seasons. He was the perfect example of a recruitment system that was fine-tuned and highly functional, and a man-management policy that worked.

Tom Hayes (pictured), who led the club from the Championship to the Premiership - and kept them there - remembers the system well.

"A lot of it comes down to Rob (Baxter) and how intelligent a character he is, and how good a judge he is," he says. "He's well able to get a feel for what someone is like fairly early on in talking to them, and what he likes out of a fella as to what kind of fit he'll be. A huge amount of it though is no accident whatsoever, and that's the analysis work beforehand. I remember at the time you would have had agents sending around highlights reels all the time, particularly in the Championship. Rob would have been going: 'Send me on the whole game so I can watch what he does over 80 minutes.'

"He might think this fella is worth investigation, but he wouldn't be signing anyone on the basis of highlights. How he carries himself through a game and how a fella might fit into the bigger plan - he was always very shrewd about that. Ali (Hepher) has to take a lot of the credit as well, and Rob would have been quick to praise him, even in my time there."

Baxter and Hepher complement each other perfectly. When Hepher arrived in Exeter from Northampton he was able to fill in gaps that Baxter, who grew up in the club and understood everything about it, had in his coaching game.

Driving it all was the boss man, Tony Rowe. Chief club sponsor, chief executive officer, he was and is just the chief. Rowe has a reputation for bluntness. Also, he is recognised as being unique in rugby: someone who has taken a small club from the third tier to the first tier - Championship to European contender - without haemorrhaging money and losing the plot.

The critical bit of business was taking the club from the County Ground in the city centre to the purpose-built Sandy Park a few miles away. The first was, genuinely, a hard place to go. The pitch was a mudbath surrounded by a speedway track. The facilities were crap. The second was a brand-new stadium. Critically it included banqueting and conferencing facilities, which were in short supply in the city. So while there was not much difference between the money made on the land sale (£11.5m) and the circa £12m to build Sandy Park - meaning they weren't saddled with crippling debt - the 100 per cent jump in turnover thanks to the commercial facilities was the bread and butter. As an illustration of Rowe's ability to get stuff done, the Sandy Park project took just four years from proposal, in 2002, to completion.

Four years after moving in they were moving up. It hadn't been a gimme. There were a few changes in leadership before Baxter, then forwards coach, was given the top job, and got the team over the line into the Premiership at his first attempt behind the wheel. Then, the hard part.

"Just staying up that first season was a huge thing," Hayes recalls. "It's an easy narrative to follow if you're on the outside. There was a huge amount of people saying Exeter were always the bridesmaids and never the bride. If you look at their Championship result from four/five years before we finally got up there were a few second place finishes, and even a few cup losses in Twickenham as well. At the time the EDF was for all the clubs bar the Premiership. Exeter had lost a couple of those as well.

"As a club they couldn't even get across the line in finals. People were taking easy shots, saying they were chokers. When we got promoted the talk was we'd go straight back down. A fair few clubs had yo-yoed: Worcester and Bristol; Leeds even moreso. I suppose bucking that trend - not even in terms of proving people wrong, but it showed to everyone and to ourselves the quality we had in the club.

"In fairness to Rob and Ali they deserve the credit for making the most out of fellas who wouldn't have been leading lights in the game, for want of a better way of putting it. Staying in the Premiership was a bigger achievement than getting up because you're playing better teams week in, week out, with virtually the same squad we had in the Championship. I took a huge amount of satisfaction in just managing that."

It was easy to see why Baxter had given the captaincy to Hayes. The coach once said of him: "Regardless of what's happened on the Saturday, Tom turns up on a Monday morning ready to get better again."

Exeter specialise in taking good players and making them a lot better. In Munster, Hayes' road had been blocked on that journey. But having been a part of that Munster set-up gave him added value.

The morning after Munster played the All Blacks in a packed Thomond Park in 2008, Baxter sought out Hayes first thing at training. For the coach, that was the illustration of where he wanted to go with Exeter. If not quite that scale of stadium, then certainly a similar bond between the team and the supporters.

"That was a big thing," Hayes says. "He obviously knew it would resonate with me at the time, but he was clear that the club needed people in the surrounding area to have that engagement with the team. It was something we needed to work on. His character was: 'If someone's going to take something off you then make him earn it.' That was one of my things playing rugby: 'Fine, you might be beating the shit out of us on the scoreboard but you'll earn everything you get, whatever it is.' Rob has that mentality as well. He wanted that coming through in everything they do."

That will make it more interesting in Saturday's final for Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo, recognising something in English opponents they learned themselves at Munster.

Having the two former Munster men involved with Racing, opposite Ulster old boys Gareth Steenson and Ian Whitten, gives this added interest for Irish supporters. It's a pity then that Hayes won't get to Bristol, 10 years after he led them out of the Championship, winning the two-legged final against the odds in the same city.

"As soon as they won the semi-final I was thinking: 'Jesus, I'd go to Bristol anyway even if I couldn't get in, just to be there. But things are changing all the time. I can't plan but I can do what I can to watch it. It would be great to see them pull that off. In fairness to Tony Rowe, he said it 10 years ago: the plan is to be a heavyweight in Europe. He's certainly had a big vision for the club."

Tom Hayes did his bit. He would love his career there to have carried on for another few seasons, but it ran out of road. Nowadays he is head coach in Glenstal, in Limerick, having served some time with his old club Shannon, and UL Bohs. There's a fair bit of rugby knowledge in that head. And a chunk of his heart is still in Devon.

The Irish contingent

Donnacha Ryan

(Age 36/Games 59)

A loss to Munster and Ireland, he has had to cope with serious injury in Paris but, typical of the man, did so without complaint. One of rugby’s most intelligent and effective operators, Ryan missed Munster’s European ship when it was ruling the waves. You’d like to see him haul some silverware aboard.

Simon Zebo

(30/41)

One of Ireland’s players least suited to the Joe Schmidt regime, Zebo has been good value for Racing and plays like he’s thoroughly at home there. Young enough to do a job back home if the mood takes him.

Gareth Steenson

(36/311)

The poster boy for those thinking of going across the water to the Championship when doors at home are closed. Safe to say his phone never rang off the hook from any of the three Ireland coaches who have been in power over his 11 seasons in Exeter. He coped.

Ian Whitten

(33/220)

Probably one of the least well-known exiles outside of Ulster but Whitten has had a fine career, now tailing off his 12th season between Ulster and Exeter. He has immense experience of this competition with 20 games in the last three seasons alone.