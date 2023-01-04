Edinburgh confirm interest in Ben Healy as deal for Munster out-half moves closer

Ben Healy could be on the way out of Munster. Image: Sportsfile.

EDINBURGH have emerged as the front-runners to sign Munster out-half Ben Healy with coach Mike Blair confirming talks with the 23-year-old who qualifies for Ireland and Scotland.

Uncapped Healy, whose mother is from Glasgow, was the match-winner for the province at the Kingspan Stadium last weekend, but looks set to swap Munster for the Scottish capital next season and go straight into the frame for the 2023 World Cup when Scotland face Ireland in the pool stages.

Despite getting regular game-time at provincial level, Healy has never been called up to the national squad by Andy Farrell.

The form of Jack Crowley has seen him slip down the pecking order at Munster and so he looks set to make the big move he turned down two years ago when Glasgow Warriors came in for him.

Independent.ie revealed that he was considering a fresh offer from Scotland recently and Blair confirmed that Edinburgh are keen.

“We have an interest in him,” former Lions’ scrum-half Blair said of Healy.

“We are well aware Ben is out of contract. We think he’s a quality player and realise he is Scottish qualified, so we’re having conversations with lots of people.”

Healy would be in competition with Scotland international Blair Kinghorn for the No 10 shirt at Edinburgh, replacing Jaco van der Walt who is expected to move on at the end of the season.

Ulster’s John Cooney is also considering switching his national allegiance to Scotland in time for this year’s World Cup. He qualifies through his Scottish father and will be eligible under World Rugby’s recently changed rules, despite having lined out for Ireland as recently as 2020.