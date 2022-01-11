Double boost for Munster as O’Mahony and Kleyn train with squad ahead of Champions Cup clash against Castres

Munster have been handed a double boost ahead of Friday night's Heineken Champions Cup clash against Castres, as captain Peter O'Mahony and lock Jean Kleyn trained with the squad yesterday.

O'Mahony was forced out of last weekend's win over Ulster after picking up a leg strain in the warm-up, but the skipper has made a swift recovery and is in line to lead Munster for the tricky looking trip to France.

Kleyn suffered a knee injury in the New Year's Day defeat to Connacht, however, the five-times capped Ireland international is also back in contention for Europe.

In less positive news, Munster are sweating over the availability for Damian de Allende for the Castres showdown after the Springbok centre picked up an abdominal injury last week.

Munster will make a decision on De Allende's fitness later in the week.

Chris Cloete (neck), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) remain sidelined and will miss the Champions Cup tie against Castres.