Double blow for Munster: John Hodnett faces Achilles tendon surgery while positive Covid case revealed

Munster back-row John Hodnett has suffered a serious setback after damaging his Achilles tendon. The 21-year-old will undergo surgery next week and is facing a long spell out.

Hodnett, who has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Munster's Academy, has played three times this season, including two starts.

The Cork native had been earmarked to make his breakthrough this season, but instead, is now looking at a tough stint in the rehab room.

The bad news didn't stop there for Munster, as the province revealed that a player tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The unnamed individual is said to be recovering well and given that no other players were deemed close contacts, no one else has had to self-isolate.

Munster have also been dealt a further two injury setbacks to Alex McHenry and Liam Coombes, ahead of Sunday's Guinness PRO14 clash against the Ospreys at Thomond Park.

McHenry has undergone surgery on a thumb injury and as a result, the centre has been ruled out for several weeks.

Coombes has picked up what Munster describe as a “minor hamstring injury”, but no time-frame has been put on the winger's return.

Elsewhere, Connacht are also dealing with several injury headaches, most notably scrum-half Caolin Blade who has been ruled out for “a number of weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy (groin) is in a similar boat, while Peter Robb will look to integrate into training by the end of the month.

Tiernan O'Halloran (abductor) will be unavailable until mid-December, Conor Dean (thumb) has undergone surgery and will be unavailable until January..

Stephen Fitzgerald (knee) continues his training integration after a long-term injury and is due to be available for selection in the coming weeks.

Oisin Dowling (back) is also stepping up his rehab from a long-term injury with an aim of returning in mid-December. Sean O’Brien (foot) has resumed full training following a long-term injury.

Ben O’Donnell (knee), Niall Murray (shoulder) and Cillian Gallagher (shoulder) remain unavailable.

Connacht will take on the Scarlets at the Sportsground tomorrow, with the Westerners reporting that all of their players and staff tested negative in this week's PCR testing.

