| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Disconnected clubs, academy issues and a dominant neighbour - how Munster fell behind their rivals

Even in Limerick, Irish rugby’s spiritual home, Munster are finding it hard to get the better of their biggest rivals for hearts and minds

A disappointed Gavin Coombes looks towards the PRO14 trophy following the defeat to Leinster last weekend Expand
Johann van Graan Expand
Matthis Lebel of Toulouse dives over to score his side's first try despite the tackle of Joey Carbery of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A disappointed Gavin Coombes looks towards the PRO14 trophy following the defeat to Leinster last weekend

A disappointed Gavin Coombes looks towards the PRO14 trophy following the defeat to Leinster last weekend

Johann van Graan

Johann van Graan

Matthis Lebel of Toulouse dives over to score his side's first try despite the tackle of Joey Carbery of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Matthis Lebel of Toulouse dives over to score his side's first try despite the tackle of Joey Carbery of Munster during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

/

A disappointed Gavin Coombes looks towards the PRO14 trophy following the defeat to Leinster last weekend

Brendan Fanning Twitter Email

An extraordinary audio message has been flying around parts of the rugby community in the last fortnight, especially in Limerick. Although not specifically the subject of the piece, Ireland’s rugby capital takes a few direct hits. The bullets were loaded by a current AIL coach and fired at one club in particular with theories to explain the mess that has unfolded there.

It is extraordinary because you’d need to be having a whole sequence of senior moments to commit something like this to a forum with all the tight-knit qualities of a string vest.

The monologue, which runs for almost five minutes, goes into some detail of what the coach thinks about the allegedly arseways manner in which the club in question is being run. It was delivered initially to a Dublin audience in a WhatsApp group. You’re not going to believe this but it was shared with outsiders, not just beyond the group but beyond the Pale.

Most Watched

Privacy