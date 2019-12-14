Des Berry: 'Munster have to strike a balance between what they are and what they want to be'

The South African mindset of Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Johann van Graan and JP Ferreira will only take you so far unless you have the monsters that routinely roam the 'Highveld.'

Back in the day, Munster knew exactly who they were when they dominated Europe in 2006 and 2008, precisely because they had those man-eaters John Hayes, Jerry Flannery, Paul O'Connell, Denis Leamy and David Wallace.

That juggernaut pack of forwards laid the cement-solid foundations on which half-backs Peter Stringer and Ronan O'Gara made their careers count for silverware.

Professional rugby, from its' infancy back around the turn of the millennium, has veered across and back, between expansive rugby and tightening it up.

It has never been so apparent as in the last two World Cups when New Zealand's brilliance in 2015 had everyone chasing the beautiful game for the first two years of the next cycle.

Just last month, South Africa reminded the world that there is more than one way to get what you want, refusing to play ball until they had strangled the life out of Wales and England.

Munster have always been South Africa-light. They share the same rugby DNA, just not the same resounding resources.

They hold many of the same traditional views on the game from the set-piece to game management without the giant-sized personnel necessary to implement that pedestrian-paced plan.

Saracens showed Munster the error of their narrow ways in the Champions Cup semi-finals in 2017 and in 2019.

There had to be a change of plan to bring about a change of fortune.

Thus, the mercurial Larkham was signed to change Munster's style in a way that Rob Penney was not quite able to.

The Southern Province didn't completely buy into what Penney was selling in his two seasons (2012-2014) and Paul O'Connell revealed as much in his worthy autobiography 'The Battle.'

“Maybe if we'd been further down the track in playing the rugby he tried to introduce, he'd have stayed .... things never really came together like they had the potential to,” he wrote.

Five years later, Larkham is the man tasked with bringing a better balance between Munster's physicality and Antipodean finesse.

But, this can not come at all costs.

Last Saturday, Munster held a seven-point lead over Saracens in the teaming rain in the 69th minute at Thomond Park, enough for the champions to snatch a valuable losing bonus-point.

The conditions made handling notoriously difficult and Munster needed any score to make it a 4-0 points return as opposed to 4-1.

Yet, Munster insisted on carrying the ball, when they had it, for the next eight minutes, never once kicking it.

They moved across the pitch without a single line break or a lofted ball when the game was crying out for one of those nasty 'garryowens' to test the gumption of full-back Matt Gallagher.

If ever there was an example of how Munster have to strike a balance between what they are and what they are trying to be, that had to be it.

Saracens revered 'Wolfpack' defence was never stressed by Munster's toothless attack.

They simply swallowed up the runners until John Ryan spilled it when out-half JJ Hanrahan would have been best served to take his chances on a bomb that could have devastated Saracens.

They will find out this afternoon in Allianz Park how costly an error that was in the overall scheme of things.

