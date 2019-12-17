Des Berry: 'Last weekend Ireland's most criticised player showed just how immense he can be'

There have been those who have taken shots at what Jean Kleyn can't do rather than zone-in on what he can do.

It didn't help Kleyn's cause when his significant derriere landed in the World Cup seat presumed to be reserved for Devin Toner, making him enemy number one in some quarters.

Unsurprisingly, the Leinster lock has taken the shock and awe of his omission and turned it into something invaluable for his province, winning the trust of Andy Farrell to join Kleyn in the new Ireland coach's Christmas stocktake.

Ever the gentle giant, the sort of guy that might shed a tear at a sad movie, Toner knows, more than anyone, how his career has exceeded expectations.

Those of Kleyn's were limited to being one of those hulking South African forwards who would toil away in the shadows of Eben Etsebeth, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert, even before RG Snyman happened on the scene.

The umbilical cord that has been established between South Africa and Munster from the moment Rassie Erasmus set foot at Shannon airport lives on through coaches Johann van Graan and JP Ferreria and players Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Keynan Knox and Kleyn.

The 26-year-old is not so much 'an enforcer' as a re-enforcer of Munster's make-up.

Did Donncha O'Callaghan ever set the world on fire with his carry and tackle numbers? No.

The beauty of his game came from how ugly he made it for those on the other side of the argument.

He was a disruptor, a ruck-rumbler, an agitator, a minder (for Ronan O'Gara), a standard-setter to offset against the more mercurial gifts of Paul O'Connell.

In the same way, Kleyn is there to set a physical tone, anchor the scrum, throw his substantial 6'8” frame at not-so-innocent bystanders.

The bare statistics of his involvements against Saracens were nothing out of the ordinary, making eleven of his twelve tackles measured against Billy Holland's 21 of 23.

He carried the ball seven times for a miserable one metre, returns that make one wonder how he stayed on the field for 66 minutes.

As we all know, there are lies, damn lies and there are statistics.

On closer inspection, Kleyn was immense against Saracens, never wavering in his commitment or his effectiveness.

From the kick-off, the fierce Billy Vunipola accelerated onto the ball and was stopped and dropped by Kleyn's shoulder. That set the tone.

He made his presence felt at his first two rucks, was admittedly bumped off by Ben Earls for a missed target, before thumping into George Kruis at another ruck.

In the seventh minute, Billy Vunipola broke away from a maul at the 5-metre line and Kleyn alone grappled him to the ground, an act of masculinity none other in Red could have executed.

Next, he slammed into Mako Vunipola and slowed a ruck with a second effort on the upright Vincent Koch.

Joel Kpoku was driven backwards in the tackle and the Munster scrum was on the march when Jack O'Donoghue was nailed for slipping his bind.

The galloping Kruis was wrapped up and turned back. Kleyn was there to take down Billy Vunipola when James Cronin couldn't.

He drove the carrying CJ Stander on for more metres, emphatically cleared up a ruck, rolled Kruis out of another, trucked into props Vunipola and Koch.

Even when tight-head John Ryan left injured in the 25th minute, the scrum didn't miss a beat with Kleyn in behind Stephen Archer.

The former was crunched by Kleyn in midfield, the Munster scrum was immovable on their own 5-metre line and the lock quickly brought Kpoku to the floor.

When Billy Vunipola bounced off Billy Holland, Kleyn was on the premises to prevent a line break.

He drove through both Max Mallins and Richard Wigglesworth at the ruck, completely destroying the possibility to play on.

The good work just kept on coming, Kruis muscled Kruis away to allow a quick ruck, that micro-process almost immediately repeated when Holland went to ground.

There was no need for Kleyn to leave the ground to grab the lineout that closed out the first-half.

It was straight back to work, Kleyn alertly snaffling a loose ball on the floor.

He rescued Munster from Ben Earl's poach by pulling the flanker off his feet and swiped Owen Farrell away with a tackle.

When the all-in brawl took place, the unruffled, peace-making presence of Kleyn was noteworthy.

The levels of aggression spiked and that was okay by him.

Kleyn took Farrell's next restart with supreme, surprising athleticism and drove through Kruis on his next carry.

Once again, Kleyn, with the aid of Cronin, pushed Stander well beyond the gain line and the lock barged past Kruis on his next impact.

He took a knee for treatment before rising to snatch Jamie George's throw from Earl at the tail of the lineout.

When Mike Haley was felled, Kleyn arrived like a steam train to destroy both Sean Maitland and Koch at the ruck.

Isiekwe was put down and Kleyn urgently rolled to his feet before snaring Kpoku for a turnover maul in the 58th minute in stunning back-to-back acts.

He got out of a scrum to take the ball into the two-man tackle of props Vunipola and Koch.

Then, Koch was floored for no gain in what was an impressive trend to most of Kleyn's work in the tackle area.

He got in under Mako Vunipola in the shadow of his posts as Saracens went for broke.

The Munster scrum stood firm before James Cronin collapsed it as the pressure mounted on the next reset.

Once again, the scrum didn't budge before Billy Vunipola took off from the base to suck in defenders, Keith Earls culpable for Sean Maitland's match-turning try in the 66th minute.

It was at this point Kleyn was called ashore, the losing bonus-point still in Munster's hands.

As Jamison Gibson-Park will discover, the Irish-qualified overseas players come under a different microscope when it comes to wearing green.

Sometimes the microscope is needed to reveal how central certain characters can be to their colours.

