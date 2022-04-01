| -2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Derby duel gives Conor Murray ideal stage to remind Andy Farrell of his talents

Conor Murray with Munster head coach Johann van Graan during Munster rugby squad training at University of Limerick. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor Murray with Munster head coach Johann van Graan during Munster rugby squad training at University of Limerick. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Conor Murray with Munster head coach Johann van Graan during Munster rugby squad training at University of Limerick. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Conor Murray with Munster head coach Johann van Graan during Munster rugby squad training at University of Limerick. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It’s been a strange year in the rugby life of Conor Murray. Named Lions captain and then dropped for the first Test, the scrum-half has lost his Ireland place to Jamison Gibson-Park.

For all that he’s firmly No 2 in the pecking order with the national team, he remains the No 1 in terms of contractual status after penning a new IRFU contract during the Six Nations. Gibson-Park may be getting the nod from Andy Farrell, but he remains on a Leinster deal.

}

Most Watched

Privacy