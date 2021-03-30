Departure of one-time great hopes is a sign of times at Munster

Ronan O’Gara can still remember his final kicking session with Munster before he retired in 2013.

Although he hadn’t yet announced his intention to call it a day at the end of the season, deep down, O’Gara knew his time was fast-approaching, which is perhaps why he vividly recalls thinking that his famous number ten jersey was in safe hands.

Watching JJ Hanrahan run through his routine that day, O’Gara couldn’t help but be excited about the potential of the then 20-year-old, who the previous year, had become the first Irishman to be nominated for the World Rugby Junior Player of the Year award.

Munster were preparing to take on Clermont in a Champions Cup semi-final, as O’Gara’s mind wandered towards Hanrahan, who he was sure was going to become a star.

O’Gara never got the fitting send-off his career deserved, as Munster were beaten by Clermont in the legendary out-half’s final game for the club.

There is a certain symmetry here when it comes to Hanrahan’s career, as like O’Gara, the Kerryman won’t get the fairytale ending, as he is set to leave Munster for the second time in a bid to reignite his career.

The irony should also not be lost on Hanrahan being bound for Clermont to begin an exciting new chapter with the same club that O’Gara was preparing to face all those years ago when he felt in no doubt that his young rival would carry the mantle. Replacing one of the greatest 10s the game has ever seen was an impossible task, and, unfortunately for Hanrahan, so it has proved.

Darren Sweetnam may not have been burdened by the same weight of expectation, yet there were similar levels of excitement when he turned his back on Cork hurling in favour of pursuing a career with Munster.

A gifted athlete, Sweetnam was seen as another key part of the new wave of talented young players breaking through, but like Hanrahan, he has been forced out the door and has already joined O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Johann van Graan has made it clear that financial issues brought about by Covid-19 have meant that Munster were unable to keep Hanrahan and Sweetnam at the club next season.

Losing two of their own will be tough to stomach for many fans, particularly two players who are popular inside and outside of the dressing-room.

Hanrahan has admitted that “it was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster”, but what may sting himself and Sweetnam even more is that despite the club’s apparent financial constraints, they are linked with signing a third South African lock, one-time-capped Springbok Jason Jenkins (25).

A penny for the thoughts of the province’s talented young home-grown second-rows.

Professional sport is a ruthless business and for Hanrahan and Sweetnam, they have learned that the hard way, but from their point of view, better times may lie ahead in France.

Hanrahan will get a chance to play with one of the biggest clubs in Europe and, in time, in front of some of the most passionate fans around.

In many ways, the pressurised environment he is about to step into is not all that dissimilar to Munster, but the French style of play could be an ideal fit. Still only 28, Hanrahan is entering the prime of his career and he will hope to have learned from his previous

two-year stint in Northampton.

Hanrahan’s ability has never been in doubt and although he has, at times, appeared to have been gripped by the fear of failure, that a club of Clermont’s stature have signed him, speaks volumes for his reputation.

An impressive 24-point haul in Clermont last December surely sealed the deal for the out-half, who knew he was keeping the seat warm before Joey Carbery regained full fitness.

Munster will press ahead with Carbery as their main man, while the talented trio of Jack Crowley, Ben Healy and Jake Flannery will see more game-time in Hanrahan’s absence next season.

At 27, Sweetnam’s best days might also still be ahead of him, particularly as he doesn’t have too much mileage on the clock. Sweetnam has already linked up with La Rochelle on a short-term deal that runs until the end of the season, at which point he will hope to have impressed enough to earn an extension into next year.

Joining one of the top clubs in France is a huge opportunity for the

three-times-capped Ireland winger, and like Clermont signing Hanrahan, Sweetnam can definitely kick-start his career in France.

As ever, the show will go on at Munster, but losing another two very popular members of their squad will merely add to the disappointment of recent days, as they build towards Toulouse on Saturday.