Denis Logan to leave post as Munster's head of athletic performance

Denis Logan will leave his post as head of athletic performance at Munster Rugby

Munster have announced that the club's head of athletic performance Denis Logan will depart the province at the end of October.

In a one-line statement, Munster have cited personal reasons, as Logan and his family plan to return home to America.

Logan's departure leaves Munster looking to fill the key role for the second time in two years after Aled Walters left in 2018 to link up with the Springboks.

Logan joined the club in May 2018 and arrived with a wealth of NFL experience, having previously worked with the Cleveland Browns.

Munster's backroom staff has already gone through major upheaval in recent seasons, and this latest departure will come as a blow to their hopes of ensuring continuity ahead of the start of the new season.

Online Editors