Denis Leamy excited to welcome back ‘class act’ RG Snyman following long spell out

Munster defence coach Denis Leamy has confirmed that RG Snyman is available for Friday’s URC clash with the Scarlets in Musgrave Park.

The Munster coaches are due to meet later today to finalise team selection, with Snyman in the mix to play his first game since October 2021, having suffered back-to-back ACL injuries.

“Yes, he is absolutely available for this weekend,” Leamy said.

“He has come through the last couple of days really well. Preparations are going very well for Friday night and RG is in good nick and he’s up for selection along with the other 55 players that we have available to us at the moment.

“It is exciting to have him back around the place. Obviously he is a world class player, a World Cup winner, just the energy that he has, the experience he has, even in reviews and stuff like that, he really has an awful lot of knowledge that we can draw on.

“He is a very interesting guy to pick his brain. His experiences and his examples would be really good for us going forward. It’s pretty exciting for us to have him back. We will sit down and pick the team in the afternoon but he is available for selection. We will see how that goes.”

Snyman’s timely return will help offset the big loss of Tadhg Beirne, as he faces a spell out following the ankle injury he picked up in Ireland’s recent win over France.

In further welcome news, Munster are also due to welcome back another two of the province’s exciting young locks.

“The guy (Snyman) is a class act and we are very lucky to have a number of returning second-rows, you think of Tom Ahern and Edwin Edogbo coming back as well, getting these guys back really strengthens our squad and allows us to have selection headaches which is always a good thing,” Leamy said.

“It is unfortunate to lose Tadhg at such a crucial part of the season but that is the way the game goes, that’s the way the game is and we just have to move on. It’s great to get those boys back and hopefully they can add to us.”

Snyman’s fellow Munster lock Fineen Wycherley, who himself has had a tough recent run with injury, hailed the Springbok’s attitude over the last few years.

“Yeah, look, I think you can't shy away from the fact that he's had a horrific time since he's come to Munster in terms of his injuries,” the one-time capped Ireland international said.

“But I think he's added to us as a squad over the last number of years in different ways. He's a World Cup winner and off the pitch, as a second row, I've learned a lot from him.

“He's been very helpful to a lot of the younger lads coming through and he's quite a positive figure even though it's been a tough time.

“When the team is going well and things like that, he gets behind us, and when the team is going poorly, he's a man to pull you up.

“Even when he's not playing himself, he's been a great character around the building and it's just fantastic for him to be back on the pitch and doing what he loves; and getting his opportunity at the weekend, hopefully, coming back into the Munster team and playing in Cork.”

Munster will have the likes of Gavin Coombes, Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley available this week after they were released from the Ireland squad.

Coombes has been in outstanding form for Munster this season, but has struggled to get into an Ireland back-row that has been performing well.

However, Leamy is in no doubt that Coombes’ time in the green jersey will come.

“It's great to get these boys back from camp, and again, bringing back the experiences they've had,” Leamy added.

“They've added so much in the last couple of days. The boys trained very well today. We've got Jack Crowley returning, Gavin, Roman Salanoa to mention three, these guys coming back is very exciting. We'll sit down and see what the team is later today.

“With Gavin, he's in great form. He understands he needs to be patient, he's working really hard on the aspects that he's been given to work on. It's just being a patient game, we're blessed with so many talented back-rows in Irish rugby, and Gav understands that.

“It's about putting together a body of work that's strong, he's improving in the contact areas and tackle, and how he moves. Gav is well up for that, he's a really good learner, he's applying himself really well, he's just got to be patient. I honestly believe he's got a big future ahead of him.”