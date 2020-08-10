De Allende set to be fit for Leinster showdown but Tadhg Beirne set to miss Aviva restart

Munster look set to be able to call upon both of their Springbok World Cup winners against Leinster next week after Damian De Allende returned to training today, but Tadhg Beirne and Roman Salanoa are in danger of missing the opening match of the season restart after suffering injuries in training.

Star centre De Allende has been nursing a groin problem since training resumed, but was one of seven players who were able to rejoin the squad session at the University of Limerick this morning as preparations for the eagerly awaited inter-pro intensified.

As well as the South African, Johann van Graan welcomed Gavin Coombes (illness), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Jean Kleyn (thigh), Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Calvin Nash (wrist) and Fineen Wycherley (thigh) back as Munster look to top Conference B in the PRO14.

While Beirne, who has suffered a "low grade leg injury", is a loss, Van Graan can call on De Allende's fellow new signing RG Snyman for the opener, while he is well stocked in the tighthead prop ranks to cover Salanoa, who has an abdominal injury.

Still, the news will come as a blow to Beirne, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Saracens in January and had been expected to return.

Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Mike Haley (calf) and Dan Goggin (ankle) are all rehabilitating and are unlikely to make the Leinster game, while Academy second-row Paddy Kelly has been training with the senior squad along with fellow youngsters Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Ben Healy, James French and Josh Wycherley.

Munster need three points from their remaining games against Leinster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium to book their play-off place in the curtailed Guinness PRO14, but they'll be aiming to pip Edinburgh for top spot to avoid a third semi-final against Leinster in a row.

Currently, they trail the Scots by two points and Richard Cockerill's side face back to back derbies against Glasgow Warriors.

