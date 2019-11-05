David Kelly: 'Munster must Boks clever to make the most of latest South African recruits'

Doug Howlett's departure from his role in the commercial department was a reminder that the all-time record try-scorer for the All Blacks was the last genuine superstar to be recruited by the province.

Some might argue that point but the evidence is compelling - he helped the province win their second of two European titles within a three-year period from 2006 and 2008, as well as their last league title in 2011.

His was the sprinkling of stardust upon the last formidable Munster squad; they may have recruited a South African World Cup winner since then (Jean de Villiers) but his struggles matched those of his team and they remained trophy-less, their inability to land the big international fish matching their failure to nab the big prizes.

Success - like failure - is measured in different ways of course, depending on one's perspective; three successive seasons in the Champions Cup semi-finals, accompanied by two finals and two semi-finals in four PRO14 seasons, might represent reasonable achievements to some.

Others strongly disagree.

Munster's recruitment has often provoked a scattergun response to a variety of circumstances which have seen them drift back into the European pack.

Now, not just one South African World Cup winner but two of them - Damian de Allende and RG Snyman - are destined to pitch up in Munster after earning some quick-fire yen in Japan to boost their pension funds.

Interim chief executive Philip Quinn and the province's eight-man Professional Games Board (PGB), which is chaired by former winger John Kelly, will have been key in getting these proposed deals across the line.

But their nationality is a giveaway to the true identity of the driver behind the twin transfers - head coach Johann van Graan identified the two targets and it is also fair to say that Munster's old friend Rassie Erasmus would have played a not insignificant role also.

The most important man in Irish rugby - David Nucifora - will also need to have rubber-stamped the moves as nothing can happen within the professional game here without his imprimatur.

As the country emerges from another World Cup campaign that fell beneath his expectations, the Australian is keenly aware that the health of Irish rugby is predicated upon maintaining the health of its provinces.

This is why he insisted that Joey Carbery and Nick McCarthy shift south from Leinster to Munster.

But there is a balance to be struck too; although Chris Cloete will join Jean Kleyn and CJ Stander in becoming Irish-qualified, there has been disquiet in certain corners that the South African influence in Munster may be detrimental to indigenous development.

Jaco Taute and Gerbrandt Grobler (the latter tainted by his status as a drug cheat) may have left and Arno Botha is now likely to follow once his compatriots arrive.

But with the province recruiting South African teenagers for their Academy, many revered voices from Munster teams of the past have cast aspersions on what they perceive to be a dilution of the provincial dynamic. However, professionalism and parochialism are not always comfortable bedfellows.

Regardless of whether their opponents have become stronger or Munster have become weaker, the bottom line is that they are not winning titles and supporters will only pack stadia to see successful sides.

There will be casualties.

Irish-qualified centres like Dan Goggin, Sam Arnold, Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell may wonder what the future holds for them.

And what of Munster's playing style? Stephen Larkham would surely prefer a playmaking inside centre rather than the crash-ball option that symbolised Springbok inhibition.

Then again, if it is one of the world's best in that position, Larkham can build any variety of attacking gambits around De Allende's formidable frame.

These are world-class signings for Munster. But to make them truly bear fruit will require world-class results.

Irish Independent