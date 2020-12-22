Dave Kilcoyne set to make Munster return against Leinster on Saturday

Dave Kilcoyne could make his long-awaited return from injury against Leinster on Saturday, as the Ireland prop returns to Munster training this week.

Kilcoyne hasn't played since last season's PRO14 final defeat to Leinster in August after he suffered an ankle problem which required surgery.

Johann van Graan will be hoping that the Limerick man is fit enough to make his comeback on St Stephen's Day as Leinster travel to Thomond Park.

Alex McHenry is also back in contention after overcoming a recent thumb injury, while so too is Jermey Loughman after the prop came through Munster 'A's win over their Leinster counterparts last week.

However, Peter O'Mahony is a doubt for the Leinster clash, as the Munster captain is following the return to play protocols after he picked up a head injury in last weekend's stunning win in Clermont.

It is unclear if O'Mahony would have been involved this weekend anyway, given a host of Ireland internationals are set to sit this one out.

Munster's injury list still includes: Matt Gallagher (shoulder) RG Snyman (knee) Neil Cronin (knee) Joey Carbery (ankle) James Cronin (abdomen), Ben Healy (shoulder).

Online Editors