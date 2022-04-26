Dave Kilcoyne ruled out for rest of season as Munster await further news on key players

Dave Kilcoyne will not play again this season after he was forced to undergo neck surgery this week after a consultation with his specialist and he may be out for four months.

John Hodnett is awaiting a specialist opinion on the knee injury he suffered against Ulster on Friday night as Munster prepare to host Cardiff this weekend.

Chris Cloete was removed with a neck and head injury in Belfast on Friday and will undergo the return to play protocols.

Peter O’Mahony has returned to full training.

Niall Scannell is increasing his training exposure this week with a view to returning to full training either towards the end of the week or the start of next week.

Continuing to rehab are Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Gavin Coombes (ankle), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Andrew Conway (knee), James French (knee), RG Snyman (knee).