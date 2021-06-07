Damian de Allende and RG Snyman's Lions tour in serious doubt as four Munster players suffer fire pit injuries

Munster duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman's hopes of featuring for South Africa on the upcoming Lions tour have been plunged into doubt as they, along with their provincial team-mates CJ Stander and Mike Haley, suffered burns following a fire pit accident last weekend.

Although Stander and Haley, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week, De Allende and Snyman's injuries are deemed to be more serious.

On Saturday, the World Cup winning pair were included in the Springboks squad to face Lions, but they will both be required to meet a specialist again later in the week for further examination.

De Allende and Snyman are expected to link up with South Africa in the coming weeks, but they face an anxious wait to determine the extent of what has been described by Munster as “more substantial burns to legs, hands and face.”

RG Snyman of Munster leaves the pitch after picking up a serious knee injury during the Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster last August. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

RG Snyman of Munster leaves the pitch after picking up a serious knee injury during the Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster last August. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster released a statement this evening, but did not offer any detail about how the accident occurred.

The province are due to hold their weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Friday's Rainbow Cup game against Zebre in Italy.

The retiring Stander may now have played his final game for Munster, depending on his rate of recovery as the week progresses, as his side aim to secure a place in next week's final.

De Allende and Snyman, who hasn't played since tearing his ACL in the early stages of his debut, joined Munster last year.

CJ Stander

CJ Stander

The province has said that both players “will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes.”

“We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok,” Munster head Johann van Graan said.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

Meanwhile, Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Roman Salanoa have all returned to training ahead of Friday's game against Zebre.