Conor Murray seals new €2m deal to stay with Munster

Conor Murray is set to become one of the biggest earners on the IRFU payroll next season after signing a three-year deal to remain with Munster until 2022.

When top-ups are taken into account, the star scrum-half could take home more than €700,000 per season.

According to the IRFU - who don't comment on the specifics of contracts - the deal was signed in September, thus heading off any potential interest from abroad in the two-time Lions tourist.

And the good news for the province and country kept coming when the 29-year-old revealed that he was nearing a return to action after missing the first six games of the season with a neck injury.

No detail has been disclosed about the issue at the player's request and he is not available for Saturday's European opener against Exeter Chiefs, but there is a faint hope he could play a part against Gloucester in round two and in Ireland's November internationals.

"It was a pretty easy decision really, it didn't take long for me to decide," he said.

"It's the place I grew up, watching Munster play and wanting to play for Munster.

"Luckily, I've managed to do that a few times and I get to look forward to doing it more hopefully.

"There's been a lot said about it (the injury). I'm back on the pitch and I'm training with the lads so hopefully sooner rather than later I'll be able to put on the jersey again."

Meanwhile, Leo Cullen has a number of tough calls on his hands as he prepares to name the Leinster team to play Wasps at noon today.

