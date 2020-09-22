Conor Murray in the frame for Ireland's rescheduled Six Nations games after fitness boost

Conor Murray is edging closer to a return after suffering a thigh injury. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Conor Murray's hopes of being fit in time for Ireland's Six Nations clash against Italy on October 24 have been handed a boost after Munster revealed that the scrum-half is progressing well in his return from a thigh injury.

Murray suffered the blow during Munster's PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster earlier this month, and while he will remain under the supervision of the province's medical team, he is on track to recover sooner rather than later.

Andy Farrell will be hoping to have the Limerick native fit and available when Ireland resume their elongated Six Nations campaign next month.

Andrew Conway picked up a head injury in the Leinster defeat and is continuing to follow graduated return-to-play protocols.

In a further boost to Munster ahead of the start of the new season, which is due to begin next week, Jean Kleyn is back in training having recovered from a neck injury.

Dan Goggin is also due to return this week as he battles back from a serious ankle problem.



There was no further update on RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), as the injured trio continue with their respective rehab programmes.

