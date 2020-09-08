Conor Murray faces race to be fit for 2020/21 season kick-off

A bad week for Munster has been compounded by an injury to Conor Murray which could rule him out of the start of next season.

The province this afternoon confirmed that the Ireland scrum-half will undergo scans on a thigh strain he picked up in Friday's campaign-ending semi-final loss to Leinster.

The 2020/21 season gets underway in 24 days time, meaning the Lion is now under pressure to make it back in time for Munster's opening fixture.

And Ireland coach Andy Farrell will also be closely monitoring the situation, given his side's Six Nations campaign resumes at home to Italy on October 24.

Murray remains a key figure for both teams, but if he misses out at club level it may open the door for his impressive new understudy Craig Casey who has caught the eye since rugby returned.

In better news for under-pressure coach Johann van Graan, Jean Kleyn will train this week before the team break up for a week off next week and begin the new campaign on September 21.

Kleyn missed the win over Connacht and defeat to Leinster with a neck injury, but should be available for the beginning of next season.

Andrew Conway is being monitored by staff after suffering a head injury on Friday, while the province said RG Snyman's operation on his torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament went "very well".

Munster do not know who they will start next season against because the fixtures have not yet been confirmed.

