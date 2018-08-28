Comment: Losing Conor Murray has the potential to derail club and country plans

Before the final Test in Sydney last June, Joe Schmidt was asked if he had considered starting either Kieran Marmion or John Cooney in the No 9 jersey for the decider.

The answer was long and took in several topics including the quality of the Australian backroom team, but the decision boiled down to the fact that the series was on the line. If Ireland had been 2-0 down or 2-0 up, he'd have made a change, but with history on the table he wanted his strongest hand.

The Ireland coach has been guarding against a lack of depth in key positions since losing five key men at the 2015 World Cup and even started Joey Carbery ahead of Johnny Sexton for the opening clash with the Wallabies in June, but one position where he has remained reluctant to experiment is at scrum-half.

In the 31 matches since the defeat to Argentina, no player has started more games than Conor Murray who has been in his chosen shirt in every first grade clash bar the win over England in the final game of last year's Six Nations when an arm injury ruled him out of the game.

Kieran Marmion came in on that occasion and played well, while Luke McGrath came off the bench to close the game out with good effect. John Cooney made his debut the following June when Murray was away with the Lions and was in Australia last summer.

That trio's ears will have pricked up yesterday when news broke that Murray was going to miss the start of the season.

As ever with injury news regarding Ireland front-liners, the details are very sketchy with Munster's injury update leaving out the nature of the issue which is believed to be a neck problem.

Permit

Munster and the IRFU have known about the injury for long enough to approve and arrange the signing of experienced All Black Alby Mathewson on a four-month deal which is subject to a work permit.

Schmidt has no such luxury and, if the timeline goes as expected, could face games against Argentina and New Zealand without one of his most important players.

There is a gap between Murray and his rivals, but they will relish the opportunity to show that it is not as big as many suspect.

November's game against the All Blacks is long sold out and, a year out from the World Cup, Schmidt will want to set out his team's stall as contenders.

When they beat New Zealand in 2016, Murray was outstanding; only Aaron Smith rivals him as a world leader and his understanding with Sexton is exceptional.

If he fails to recover in time, the chances of Ireland winning decrease hugely but their chances of succeeding at the World Cup might just go up a notch or two if their reserve scrum-halves get some high-quality game-time.

At Munster, there will be concern about their capacity to achieve their season's goals if Murray is missing.

The theory that the 29-year-old can guide Joey Carbery through his first few months is gone out the window, while James Hart and Duncan Williams have seen the 32-year-old Mathewson parachuted in after a season with Toulon in the Top 14.

He is a good player who knows the territory having spent a year with Bristol before joining the big-spending French side while he has bags of Super Rugby experience.

Dubliner Hart, who joined Munster last season from Racing 92 after a successful stint in France, could get an opportunity to impress in the season opener against Cheetahs on Saturday, or Johann van Graan could go with Williams who has stepped in for Murray during previous injury absences.

The 32-year-old Corkman came in for stinging criticism at times during those spells and Munster fans will fear for their prospects if Murray is not there to lead them in Europe.

Semi-finalists in the past two seasons, the Reds open their campaign in Exeter on October 13 before hosting Gloucester a week later.

These are the kind of games in which Murray thrives and, having lost their leading European try-scorer in Simon Zebo this summer, there is now big question-marks over their ability to control games with a new-look backline.

More than any other European contenders, Munster need to have all of their main men fit and more and more the semi-final loss to Racing - when they could field Murray, Zebo, Keith Earls, CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony - was a major opportunity lost.

Murray's injury puts a dent in the pre-season optimism generated by the arrival of Carbery and Tadhg Beirne, but if they are to contend for honours, the men from the southwest will need to overcome some early adversity.

On the international front, all eyes will be on Marmion, McGrath and Cooney to see who can fill the void.

In time, Schmidt may even look back on Murray's injury as a blessing in disguise but it's unlikely he'd use that phrase now as he contemplates facing the All Blacks without one of his leading lights.

