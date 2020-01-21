Cian Tracey: 'Munster must use upcoming run of games to further blood talented youngsters'

That alone will have helped lift the disappointing mood around the province after Munster failed to get out of their Champions Cup pool.

Although the poor opposition and circumstances surrounding what was a dead-rubber must be taken into account, it was encouraging to see that four of Munster's brightest young hopes were on the pitch at the same time, helping to see out the victory over the Ospreys.

Big things are expected of Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Sullivan, Craig Casey and Ben Healy, and they each delivered evidence of why.

We were quickly reminded of when Leo Cullen handed six players including Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong their first European starts at a similar stage of the 2016 season. That didn't work out too badly for Leinster in the end, did it?

Eight of Munster's front-line players will join up with the Ireland squad today, leaving Johann van Graan to juggle his resources over the coming two months. It is an ideal time then to further put his trust in this coming generation who are chomping at the bit for more first-team action. The fixtures computer has been kind to Munster too, which should, in theory at least, help Van Graan to give the likes of Wycherley, O'Sullivan, Casey and Healy more game-time.

Munster's season now rests on the PRO14 and, as they found out to their detriment in Europe this year, finishing top of their domestic Conference is vital. But given that their next six games are Kings (home), Zebre (away), Scarlets (home), Benetton (away), Benetton (home) and Cardiff (home), Van Graan should be targeting six wins.

Ultimately, this upcoming run will define Munster's season, as well as having a major bearing on their seeding for next season's Champions Cup. With Damian de Allende and RG Snyman on their way to the province in the summer, Munster must give themselves as much of a head start as possible.

The expected signings of the South African World Cup-winning pair will help the province bridge that gap, but they must be mindful of relying too much on their impact.

That will be easier said than done however, after watching Snyman absolutely destroying Japanese defences on a weekly basis. For evidence of this, search out the online clip of what was a frankly ludicrously good try from the world-class lock over the weekend.

Instead, Munster must keep the focus on matters closer to home, particularly over the coming couple of months, because they have young guys who look primed to push on.

Wycherley has already shown in his eight starts this season that he is a coming force in the engine room, and he is set to play a key role.

O'Sullivan has bounced back well from a serious knee injury and has impressed with every opportunity.

Van Graan, who has understandably been keen to ease the hugely talented No 8 back into action, should now be looking to push O'Sullivan on again rather than the likes of Arno Botha (a former Springbok) and Chris Cloete, who have both struggled to live up to their reputations since joining the club.

Casey was a real live-wire when he came on last weekend and there was something heartening about seeing a 20-year-old who grew up close to Thomond Park, scoring a try on his home European debut with his second touch of the ball.

Healy had less time to impress, yet he showed flashes of his quality with one particular lovely looping pass for Dan Goggin catching the eye.

That's before we mention the likes of Shane Daly, Gavin Coombes, Keynan Knox, John Hodnett, Diarmuid Barron, Jonathan Wren, Seán French and the fit-again Jake Flannery, who are all highly rated within the province for good reason.

Too often this season, Munster have been slow to trust their younger players, and while no one is calling for them to play every game, this Six Nations window is the ideal time to have their hand somewhat forced.

Van Graan faces a tricky task in striking the right balance, but there is no doubt that supporters will be buoyed by what they saw from the stars of the future against the Ospreys. The thing is, perhaps, some of them are ready to have more of an impact right now not just later on.

Only time will tell if that proves to be the case, but we will never know unless they are given enough of a chance to prove themselves.

