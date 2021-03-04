Casey gets another chance to shine Carbery remains on Munster bench

Munster said they were going to be patient with Joey Carbery and Johann van Graan is sticking to his word by resisting the temptation to start his star out-half for tomorrow night's interprovincial derby against Connacht.

Instead, Ben Healy is parachuted into the team as JJ Hanrahan drops out of the match-day 23 altogether and the Ireland international remains on the bench for the second week in a row.

Carbery made his return from a 13-month lay-off with an ankle injury against the Cardiff Blues last Friday night and looked sharp during his cameo.

He'll get another opportunity to impress against a strong Connacht side, but it is Healy who partners Craig Casey at half-back.

Andy Farrell will be watching closely how the scrum-half adapts to being released after his impressive Ireland debut in Rome last weekend.

Casey is one of seven Ireland squad members who will line out at Thomond Park tomorrow night, with Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Shane Daly all looking to shine for Munster and Bundee Aki, Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane looking to do the same in the away colours.

Andy Friend and his side are hoping to keep their chances of a place in the Guinness PRO14 final alive with a first win in Limerick since 2016 and they have close to a first-choice side on the pitch.

They are nine points behind their hosts and defeat will put paid to their hopes of overhauling that advantage.

MUNSTER - M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell, S Archer; F Wycherley, B Holland (capt); J O'Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes. Reps: K O'Byrne, J Loughman, J Ryan, J Kleyn, J O'Sullivan, N McCarthy, J Carbery, D De Allende.

CONNACHT - T O'Halloran; J Porch, T Daly, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler (capt), C Oliver, P Boyle. Reps: S Delahunt, M Burke, J Aungier, N Murray, E Masterson, K Marmion, S O'Brien, A Wootton.

