Joey Carbery has broken his silence on his year-long struggle with an ankle injury.

In an interview with the Munster website, the out-half said his recent involvement with first-team training has inspired him to take the next step with his rehabilitation.

The 25-year-old has played just two matches since the 2019 World Cup, the second of which was away to Ulster on January 3 last year.

Having missed the initial return date due to a setback, Carbery is now working to a non-specific timeline and did not give a date for his expected return. However, the Athy man did sound upbeat about his prospects after a difficult year.

"It's been pretty tough," he said. "Obviously, it's not nice being injured but I'm pretty blessed to have such a good physio and strength and conditioning team around me and it's been great to see the lads do so well. I'd love to be out there, but it's been such a good start to the season so far. It's never nice to be injured, but hopefully things change soon.

Helped

"It was tough at the start, we kind of had an endgame in sight and not to hit that mark was almost more disappointment. This time has been relaxed, I'm ready when I'm ready and it's kind of helped a lot."

Carbery has been able to train with the team in recent weeks and says the experience has given him an added impetus to return.

"The last month or so, I've tried to jump in with the backs as much as possible which makes it a bit easier in the team environment," he said.

"Being in with the squad makes a huge difference mentally, it's the only thing that's got me through this - looking to the end and wanting to get back on the pitch.

"I suppose staying in meetings, talking to coaches helps a lot with that. You can stay clued in and match-sharp, I suppose.

"You're not physically able to do it, but mentally, with games coming up, that makes a big difference.

"It's just wanting to get back on the pitch; being back in with the squad makes me very ambitious and motivated to get back."

Irish Independent