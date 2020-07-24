Close

Can Springboks duo Snyman and De Allende be the game-changers to end Munster's trophy drought?

Not since the days of Doug Howlett and Jean de Villiers have Munster made a statement like signing World Cup-winning duo RG Snyman and Damian de Allende this summer

Damian De Allende and RG Snyman of South Africa will aim to turn Munster's fortunes around. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Expand

Damian De Allende and RG Snyman of South Africa will aim to turn Munster's fortunes around. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

RG SNYMAN

Age: 25

Height: 2.07m (6ft 9ins)