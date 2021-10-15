Jean Kleyn has unlocked the door to greater happiness.

He has decided to quit social media, disavowing an existence in a virtual world for a fully committed existence in reality.

It is not necessarily the bravest gesture embarked upon by humanity but that matters not a whit; this may literally be a selfish act but it is an utterly honest one.

And a noteworthy step towards a better life for him and his new family.

Some may decry the action, interpreting it as meaning that Kleyn and his ilk will retreat further away from their core support base, clambering higher into an ivory tower far above reality.

In fact, it is quite the opposite. Instead of removing himself from reality, he is walking towards it.

'Jean Kleyn has decided to quit social media, disavowing an existence in a virtual world for a fully committed existence in reality'. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

'Jean Kleyn has decided to quit social media, disavowing an existence in a virtual world for a fully committed existence in reality'. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Instead of being blinded by blizzards of messages, some anonymous but all high-pitched and insistent, and often impossible to delineate, Kleyn now only has to operate in the realm of the physical.

From the throng of a dressing-room to the thrill of a Thomond Park crowd or the throng of a local shopping centre, the player can now, at least, be present in the heated company of those who seek to pass judgment upon him, rather than remaining bitterly distant.

Instead of scrolling the trolls, Kleyn can now smell the roses.

Criticism he can handle.

From coaches and players, it is, one presumes in a high-performance outfit, a daily occurrence; Limerick crowds have chastised their own in recent years and they will carp and crow when mistakes are made.

Kleyn’s difficulties arose when he began to conflate the noises that were within his head and which were emanating from the crowd.

And though some players have found freedom in crossing the white line and escaping from the virtual world into the cocoon of a 70-, 80- or 90-minute match, for Kleyn it appeared the exact opposite sensation would happen to him.

“I’d say probably more so on the pitch than off the pitch, because off the pitch you can step away from it, no-one is watching you,” he explained.

“But when you’re on the pitch you know everyone is watching and everyone is going to be commenting, saying this and that.

“But like I said, I’ve stepped away from that and don’t pay attention to any of that any more, and it’s been a breath of fresh air. It’s been brilliant.”

And so even though he couldn’t hear the comments on the field, or even identify from whom they were deriving, they were still working their way into his being.

The time to separate the virtual world from the real world is when each of them becomes indistinguishable from the other.

Perhaps a pandemic which removed so much peripheral social contact, yet also concentrated his close professional and personal relationships, moved him towards a tipping point.

When there were no crowds allowed at matches, nobody capable of piercing thoughts already invaded by external, darker forces, all that was left were the internal voices, doubting and distrusting.

And so for Kleyn to remember the reasons why he was playing a game he loved, he had to forget about those who were hating him for playing the game.

“I play the game because I enjoy the game and because my family love it and my friends love it.”

Welcome back to the real world, Jean.

Maybe now others will follow.