By quitting social media, Jean Kleyn can now smell the roses instead of scrolling the trolls

David Kelly

Analysis

Jean Kleyn during Munster rugby squad training at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Jean Kleyn has unlocked the door to greater happiness.

He has decided to quit social media, disavowing an existence in a virtual world for a fully committed existence in reality.

It is not necessarily the bravest gesture embarked upon by humanity but that matters not a whit; this may literally be a selfish act but it is an utterly honest one.

