Boost for Munster as close contacts of last week's Covid case return negative test results

Munster players were negative for Covid ahead of their match against Leinster this weekend

Munster have received a boost ahead of Saturday's planned return to action against Leinster after the province confirmed that all test results among close contacts following last week's positive Covid-19 case have been negative.

Fears had grown that the coronavirus may have spread within the group after an Academy player, who was part of the wider training squad, tested positive last week.

Munster took the decision to cancel training on Thursday and Friday last week before they returned to the High Performance Centre today to undergo the third round of the IRFU's testing programme.

The results of those tests will be released publicly later this week, but Munster have confirmed that the six players who were forced to self-isolate having been deemed to be potential close contacts have tested negative.

The Academy player who tested positive is now asymptomatic, and is continuing to be monitored. He will follow a graduated return to rugby once the isolation period is complete.

Read More

The other six players, including one senior figure in Johann van Graan's squad, are all also asymptomatic and continue to self-isolate.

Munster are due to take on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 7.35pm.

Online Editors