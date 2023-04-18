Blow for Munster with RG Snyman ruled out as they confirm Seán O’Brien signing from Exeter

Munster's RG Snyman takes the ball in a lineout during the URC match against DHL Stormers in Cape Town, South Africa.

Munster have been dealt a big blow ahead of Saturday’s important URC clash with the Sharks in Durban, as RG Snyman has been ruled out through injury.

Snyman was outstanding in last weekend’s impressive win over the Stormers, however, the Springbok lock suffered a head injury, and as a result, he will now follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Graham Rowntree will have to reluctantly shuffle his second-row partnership after Snyman and Jean Kleyn delivered a powerful showing in Cape Town.

The Munster head coach will hope that Snyman makes a swift recovery and is fit enough for the play-offs.

Munster are aiming to secure their place in next season’s Champions Cup, with their destiny in their own hands after beating the URC champions, Stormers.

Diarmuid Barron, who scored two tries in Cape Town, picked up a neck injury, but the hooker is recovering well, and is set to return to training.

Ireland loosehead Dave Kilcoyne will increase his training load and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Back at the high performance in Limerick, back-row John Hodnett has recovered from his calf strain and returned to training.

Paddy Patterson (knee), Niall Scannell (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (neck), Liam Coombes (thigh), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee) and Andrew Conway (knee) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Munster have confirmed the signing of Exeter’s Irish centre Seán O’Brien on a two-year deal.

As reported by Independent.ie last week, O’Brien will join Munster this summer, as Graham Rowntree bolsters his midfield options.

The Westmeath native played nine games for Connacht before moving to Exeter in 2021.

O’Brien has impressed lately, having started in the Premiership club’s Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-final wins that saw them set up a last four clash with champions La Rochelle.

The 24-year-old previously played for the Ireland U-20s in 2018 along with current Munster players Diarmuid Barron, Jack Daly and Jack O’Sullivan.

Munster had been in the market for another centre, as Chris Farrell and Dan Goggin have already left the province, while Malakai Fekitoa is set to join Benetton at the end of the season.

Rowntree has already recruited Alex Nankivell from the Chiefs, with the Kiwi midfielder also on his way to Limerick at the end of the Super Rugby season.

O’Brien is a strong operator with good skills. His departure from Exeter comes amid an impending mass exodus from the club.

"I have really enjoyed my time here at the Chiefs," O'Brien said.

"Getting the chance to work each day with world-class players and world-class coaches, it's been an amazing experience.

"Exeter itself is a brilliant city and the club, the supporters, they have all been brilliant from the moment I arrived. Unfortunately, the lack of playing opportunities have meant that I've had to look at the next stage of my career.

"To have the chance to go home - and to a club like Munster - it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down.

"That said, we've still got some huge games coming up here before the end of the season and I want to make sure that I sign off my time here at the Chiefs on a winning and positive note."