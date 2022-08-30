Blow for Munster as Gavin Coombes set to miss start of the season

Munster have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of the new season, as a groin injury means Gavin Coombes will miss the opening rounds of the URC.

Coombes impressed for Ireland against the Maori All Blacks on Ireland's recent summer tour to New Zealand, but Munster's new head coach Graham Rowntree will have to plan without the influential No 8.

Munster are due to begin their URC campaign against Cardiff on September 16 and while Coombes' return was always being managed in terms of his summer workload, the Skibbereen native had been expected to feature in the early rounds.

Coombes' fellow No 8 Jack O’Sullivan was removed with a head injury in last week's defeat to Gloucester and will follow the graduated return-to-play protocols.

O'Sullivan is set to miss Friday's pre-season friendly against London Irish in Musgrave Park, as is teenager Ruadhan Quinn, who made such a promising debut, after which he presented with symptoms of a possible head injury, and he too is now following the return-to-play protocols.

Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) remain sidelined.